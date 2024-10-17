Man arrested outside Trump rally sues sheriff   

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

A man who was arrested on Oct. 12 outside of a rally of former President Donald Trump has sued a California sheriff who said his department thwarted an assassination attempt.

Vem Miller, a Nevada resident, says the sheriff and deputies violated his constitutional rights when they arrested him, searched his vehicle, and told the press that he was going to try to assassinate Trump.

“This civil rights action seeks compensatory and punitive damages from defendants for violating various rights under the United States Constitution and state law in connection with the search and seizure of plaintiff’s assets, the violations of his right to privacy and the willful destruction of his reputation and financial well-being,” lawyers for Miller said in a federal complaint that was filed in Nevada on Tuesday.

Miller traveled to the rally, which was being held in Riverside County, on Oct. 12, but was taken into custody after he told law enforcement officers that he intended to leave two legally possessed firearms in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Miller was arrested and was subjected to an illegal search of his vehicle, his lawyers say. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco at a press conference the day after the arrest said that his deputies appeared to have thwarted an assassination attempt. Bianco said that Miller had said that he was “going to kill the president.” Bianco later recanted the claim, saying he had been given bad information.

“Bianco, intentionally, maliciously and with a blatant disregard for the truth, wanted to create a narrative so as to be viewed as a ‘heroic’ sheriff who saved presidential candidate Trump from a third assassination attempt,” Miller’s complaint alleges.

Agents with the U.S. Secret Service and FBI determined that Miller was not a threat and declined to interview him after speaking with a sheriff’s deputy, according to the filing. The FBI declined to comment. The Secret Service did not return an inquiry.

A spokesman for the service said after the arrest that officials with the service, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the area were aware of the arrest made by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest “did not impact protective operations and former President Trump was not in any danger,” the spokesman said. “While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign told news outlets that the campaign was aware of the arrest and was monitoring the situation.

Bianco knew that federal officials had declined to interview the suspect but still made the remarks to the press, Miller says.

The lawsuit also states that a statement made by Bianco at a press conference that Miller had multiple fake passports and driver licenses with different names, as well as fake plates on his vehicle, were “preposterous allegations.”

Miller describes himself as a registered Republican who supports Trump.

The suit seeks damages for pain, mental suffering, and all past and future “economic losses and expenses” incurred by Miller as a result of the conduct by Bianco and his deputies.

“We acknowledge the lawsuit filed against the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and take such matters seriously. However, as it is pending litigation, we cannot comment on the specifics at this time,” a spokesperson for the office wrote in an email. “We are committed to transparency and will cooperate fully with the legal process. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of the community we serve. We appreciate your understanding as we address this matter.”

Miller was charged with two misdemeanors, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possessing a large-capacity magazine, according to booking records. He was released on bail on Oct. 12.