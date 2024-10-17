Mayor to hold breakfast for National Disability Employment Awareness Month 

The Santa Clarita Valley Mayor’s Committee for Employment of Individuals with Disabilities is set to host a breakfast on Oct. 24 to honor National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The breakfast will be held at the College of the Canyons University Center in Room 258 and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Community members will have the opportunity to learn about workplace diversity and the benefits of hiring employees with disabilities, according to a news release from the committee.



Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth is set to moderate the event.



“As a community, we are committed to ensuring that access to good jobs is a reality for everyone, including individuals with disabilities,” Smyth said in the release. “The work of the SCV Mayor’s Committee is crucial in breaking down barriers and creating inclusive employment opportunities that benefit both our residents and our local economy.”



Guest speakers for the event will include Jim Crawford of DrinkPAK, Jeff Gregor of COC, Mac McLeod of Albertsons and Sem Martinez of Classic Wire Cut. The speakers will offer attendees a blueprint for filling positions for long-term employees.



Admission will be $12 at the door. More information about the committee can be found at scvmayorscommittee.net.