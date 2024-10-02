NAACP Santa Clarita to host Masquerade Ball fundraiser 

News release

The Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP is scheduled Friday night to host its inaugural fundraising gala, the NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball.

The black tie event starts with a VIP hour at 6 p.m. followed by food, entertainment and dancing to a live band from 7 to 11 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

The event will also include “delicious food by a culinary maestro, entertainment from a Grammy-nominated talent, an acclaimed entertainer from Atlanta, and a local dance ensemble,” according to a news release from NAACP Santa Clarita.

Tickets are $135 and VIP tickets are $200, which come with a VIP hour of early entry,b reserved seating, swag bags and bottle service.

“Wear your finest attire and a mask to conceal your identity, walk the red carpet, and then enjoy a night of intrigue and elegance,” the release said.

NAACP Santa Clarita was established in October 2020. “Our No. 1 goal is to inspire change in our community and help our branch be the catalyst that drives a better, more inclusive version of Santa Clarita. To meet this goal, we have focused on awarding scholarships, food and clothing donations, conducting health clinics, school supply giveaways, blood drives and so much more,” the release said.

Tickets are available online at www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/57ER7TDFW5TUJ. For more information, contact Veronica Walker at [email protected].