Neil Fitzgerald | Glossing Over an Appalling Record

Next month you have a choice in which you, not the politicians, not the media, get to decide the future of America.

It is clear that we have one party, the Republicans with a clear and consistent agenda. Focused on boosting our economy, cutting inflation, securing our border, cutting crime, reducing the cost of living, standing up for America overseas and supporting our military.

And it is clear that the Democrats want to gloss over their appalling record in office. They want to hoodwink the American people. They want to use the media and celebrities to deflect from their hypocrisy.

This is a party that will say one thing and do another. That will waffle endlessly and come up with meaningless slogans and buzzwords but whose true nature the American people are seeing. Kamala Harris’ recent media blitz has shown she has no plan, just word salad. The mouth moves, the tongue waggles but no sense comes out.

Let’s look past the spin and empty platitudes.

A party that says it’s pro freedom unless it’s your right to choose your family doctor or your child’s school.

A party that says it’s pro democracy but overthrows its democratically elected nominee and allows an Islamic fascist dictatorship to take over in Afghanistan

A party that says it’s pro women unless you’re a poor teenage girl raped and beaten to death by an illegal immigrant.

A party that says it’s anti racist, unless you’re a Jew.

A party that talks about price gouging after overseeing sky-high grocery prices.

A party that talks about taking on the rich unless you’re a leader of Hamas living in luxury in Qatari hotels while kidnapping Americans, or the Iranian mullahs who got $6 billion.

A party that says it’s for gun control unless it’s the border where it lets in hordes of gangs smuggling guns all over the place.

A party that says it’s pro fighting fascists and Nazis unless it’s Afghanistan, where it leaves billions worth of guns and tanks to a woman-beating fascist terrorist regime.

A party that says it’s for the middle class but has destroyed the middle class through sky-high inflation and wants to tax us back to the stone age.

A party that says it’s pro-worker but is overseeing hordes of illegal immigrants working cash in hand while clamping down on the self-employed and hiring 10,000 IRS workers to nosey through people’s Venmo accounts.

A party that says it’s worried about misinformation but has lied through its back teeth for nearly four years about the president’s health.

The Democrats now want you to believe that Kamala Harris is going to wave a magic wand and make everything better. They want you to vote on feelings and vibes, not facts. They want you to forget that they glossed over the president’s health and the chaos at the border.

Since 2008, the Democrats have run the White House 12 out of 16 years. Multiple times they scream about “making people pay their fair share.” Well why haven’t they done it yet? Kamala Harris talks about how wonderful life will be but she’s had years to fix the issues and instead she’s made it worse.

We cannot allow this country to end up like a socialist basket case with a weak border, a weakened military, gangs running our cities, a collapsing middle class, children who are falling behind the rest of the world and endless taxes and regulations.

Far from “JOY,” the Democrats have inflicted misery and pain in California, America and indeed across the world.

It is time for independent voters everywhere to stand up and say enough is enough. Ignore CNN, ABC and others pumping out propaganda.

This election boils down to two simple questions.Are you better off now than four years ago? Are you safer than four years ago?

If the answer is no, then stand up for you, your family, your community and your country and vote Republican.

Compare the economy and cost of living and groceries to now. Compare the border to now. Compare how strong America was overseas to now.

Vote for a safer, stronger border. Vote for lower taxes.

Vote to stop runaway inflation and the attack on the middle class and small businesses.

Vote to reduce bureaucracy and regulations. Vote to restore public safety in our cities.

Vote to ensure strong education standards. Vote to ensure a strong, well-equipped military. Vote to bring peace and security to the world.

Vote for a strong economy to fund public services and Social Security.

Vote to restore America’s greatness and yes to make America great again.

Neil Fitzgerald is an international nonprofit leader having served in the U.S., U.K. and globally for various nonprofit and charity boards. He served as a conservative council member in the U.K. and as a campaign manager. “Right Here, Right Now” regularly appears on Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.