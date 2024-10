Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the 25000 block of Newhall Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to Stg. Mark Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The report came in at 8:43 a.m. and deputies arrived on the scene minutes later, said Perkins.

Perkins added that deputies were able to detain a male suspect at gunpoint.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.