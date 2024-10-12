Our View | Garcia a Leader, Voice of Reason, Amid Turmoil

By The Signal Editorial Board

At a time of absolute political turmoil, Rep. Mike Garcia is a voice of reason and leadership before party politics.

Don’t let the hard-core partisans of the opposing political party convince you otherwise.

The lies being perpetrated against Garcia in the 2024 election campaign are egregious, and clearly part of a national playbook backed by many millions of dollars with the goal of putting the Democratic Party in control of the House of Representatives.

Truth is secondary.

And with a national media that’s all too happy to collaborate, truth is a casualty.

But rather than belabor those lies – or dignify them with repetition – we offer the following truths about Mike Garcia, as we wholeheartedly endorse him for reelection to represent the 27th Congressional District.

Two key issues on which Garcia’s positions bear amplification are Social Security and abortion. In the candidates forum hosted by The Signal on Thursday night at Grace Baptist Church, Garcia was unequivocal in explaining his positions on both.

On Social Security, Garcia affirmed that he views this as a vital contract between the government and … basically everyone who works. You pay into the system all of your working life, and Garcia is committed to ensuring that the rug will not be pulled out from under you. His voting record confirms this.

And, contrary to the lies propagated by his opponents’ political advertising, Garcia affirmed — again — that he would not vote in favor of a national abortion ban. The congressman recognizes that abortion is now a state-level issue, after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and California has its own abortion laws in place.

More truths about Mike Garcia:

As anyone who has followed his congressional career knows, Garcia is a Navy veteran, a former fighter pilot who served his country with distinction — and is a powerful advocate for those who have served, too.

He has fought for and authored multiple pieces of legislation aiming to preserve and promote benefits for those who have served. He authored legislation that guarantees enlisted personnel will at least be paid the minimum wage, and another bill that allows military spouses with professional licenses to transfer those licenses to different states when a service member is transferred for duty in a new state.

Garcia is a local resident, a Saugus High School graduate who grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley and is raising his family here, too. After his military career, he gained professional business experience in the defense industry with Raytheon before running for Congress.

The congressman has also demonstrated that he will work across the aisle, seeking common ground with colleagues from the Democratic Party in order to get good things done. On a national level, examples include the ANCHOR Act, which he coauthored with a Democratic colleague from Michigan. The bill, which passed the House in September, requires the National Science Foundation to develop a plan to improve the cybersecurity and telecommunications of the U.S. Academic Research Fleet.

On a local level, just this past week Garcia and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, coauthored a bipartisan letter — signed by more than a dozen other legislators — calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a State of Emergency over the environmental crisis stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

It was to the credit of both Garcia and Schiavo that they decided to act, together, in the best interests of their shared constituencies, regardless of party affiliation. Certainly having both of them leading the charge amplified their joint message.

More truths about Mike Garcia:

He believes in a strong military, and emphasizes “security” as a common theme in his goal for the Americans he serves: Security of our borders, security of our nation, financial security, security in the safety of your community.

He believes in the importance of aiding our allies, including Israel and Ukraine, but demands accountability for the many billions that are being spent, and opposes the notion of a “blank check” for foreign aid.

The congressman also takes care of the needs of his district, having secured millions of dollars in federal funding for important projects by local nonprofits and institutions including Child & Family, College of the Canyons, Bridge to Home, the SCV Senior Center, and more.

Mike Garcia advocates responsible spending, on the things that matter most.

He’s a pillar of the community, a first-generation American whose father immigrated — legally — from Mexico. He’s a man of good moral and ethical character — with a servant’s heart. He is the right person for Santa Clarita. He embodies Santa Claritans’ views and values, and ours, too.

Mike Garcia is seeking a third full term in the House of Representatives, representing the 27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. His hometown.

We offer our endorsement of Mike Garcia for reelection without reservation.

And that’s the truth.