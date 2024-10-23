Quilt Guild to host show Saturday at Bella Vida 

News release

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild is scheduled Saturday to host its quilt show, “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom.”

The show is set to be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita. Parking is free and a $10 donation is requested for admission. Children under 12 are free.

More than 100 quilts, traditional to modern, and wearables made from quilts will be on display. For those wanting to learn, there will be classes both in hand and machine sewing. A handcrafted boutique, opportunity baskets, door prizes and vendors will be featured in the show.

The revenue from the event goes to purchase supplies to support community service projects, which include: SCV Senior Center, RISE, SCV Pregnancy Center, Family Promise, CALVets and Guide Dogs of America.

In keeping with the theme of “where friendships bloom,” the show committee has created a special award in honor of those organizations that have played a starring role in the guild’s community service mission. These are being called the STELLA (STAR) awards, which will be selected by the representatives of the organization. Other awards include those given by a professional judge and the Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The theme, “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom,” originated with the planning of the 2020 Quilt Show, which was postponed due to the pandemic.