Ready to Work program to host open house 

News release

Carousel Ranch is inviting the community for a tour and open house on Saturday highlighting the Ready to Work program, which provides vocational training for young adults with special needs.

Guests will have an opportunity to participate in a hands-on gardening experience, which is part of the Carousel Farms component of the RTW program. Coffee and doughnuts will be served from the program’s on-site “Tack Shack,” a social enterprise operated by Ready to Work students.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions and help those who have an interest in enrolling.

The event runs 10 a.m. to noon at Carousel Ranch, 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Agua Dulce.

The Ready to Work program, which began in 2016, is a work readiness, job training and social entrepreneurship program for young adults with special needs who are interested in joining the workforce. The purpose of this event is to offer information for possible students and families who might benefit.

For more information, call Carousel Ranch at 661-268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.