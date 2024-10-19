Robert Lamoureux | Help keep this roof over my head 

Question: Hi Robert, I am writing to you as a new homeowner. I am younger than the average first-time home buyer, and though I make good money, I am tapped out for now with this purchase, so am unable to make any major repairs at this point.

I was able to pay cash for the home so it didn’t have to go through inspection/approval by a bank, thus I was able to accept it in its current condition. Unfortunately, that

includes a failing roof, so that is my priority. I plan on paying cash for all future work, roof included, so that nest egg won’t be built up until next spring or summer.

In the meantime, I want to protect the home from the elements and any possible leaking that may occur – so far so good, but I’m sure we’re at the point where it’s going to leak.

Aside from replacing the roof, can you recommend anything preventative I may do to ensure that I don’t have to deal with water damage during any rains this winter? I’m sure this won’t be the last question I toss your way, so thank you in advance, for all of the

help you’re going to give to me.

– Sonny S.

Answer: Sonny, wow. Congratulations on this investment, especially at a young age. It sounds like your mindset is solid, cash all the way. You are a minority: Not many folks can start out even remotely being able to contemplate such a thing. If you keep that up, you’ll retire very comfortably one day.

For the roof, I’d reach out to several licensed and insured roofing companies. Let them know you won’t be ready until next spring and see if you can get the numbers squared away for what you’ll need. They will also be able to provide a tarping service immediately – this will buy the time you need. Aesthetically it’s not the ideal

look, but it will absolutely help prevent water damage over the season.

Maybe a little something for your neighbors for a “please forgive the sight,” token?

You didn’t mention if you’re in an HOA. Sometimes this wouldn’t be allowed for a stretch of time. Check on that first, but I’m guessing there’s a workaround on that.

Best of luck to you on this monumental accomplishment and project you have.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].