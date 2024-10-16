SCCS football heats up early in win over Lancaster Baptist 

Santa Clarita Christian eight-man football is one step closer to achieving its goal of an undefeated league campaign.

Hosting the Lancaster Baptist Eagles (3-3, 0-2) on Saturday, the Cardinals (5-2, 2-0) came out firing on all cylinders to stay perfect in Heritage League play with a 69-17 rout.

SCCS senior quarterback Cayden Rappleye only needed nine completed passes to dismantle the Eagles, racking up 241 yards and four touchdowns.

Cardinals head coach Austin Fry said in a phone interview that Rappleye did a good job of hitting his receivers early and letting them use their athleticism to finish off explosive plays.

“We kind of knew we had a few plays that could open up for us, and I don’t know if we necessarily expected them to go for long touchdowns,” Fry said. “It was kind of just dink-and-dunk plays that turned into huge gains, you know.”

Senior Eli Duhm finished with five catches for 162 yards and four touchdowns, while senior Wyatt Waldron and junior Caleb Shaffer had three catches each. Senior Wyatt Shields added a 54-yard touchdown catch.

Once Rappleye had finished his business on the field — he threw three of his touchdowns in the first quarter and one in the second — he handed the keys to the offense to his younger brother, Mason, who completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 114 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore also ran five times for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Jonathan Boelter ran for 54 yards to lead the Cardinals’ run game.

Fry praised the offensive line for opening up the playmakers, allowing them to rack up big play after big play.

“Our pass protection was really good, and so that makes things really simple for us through the air,” Fry said. “They did a few funky things on the defensive line, and so when we kind of figured that out, our run game popped really well.”

The Cardinals were up by more than 20 points before the Eagles could get on the board themselves. All 17 of their points came in the second quarter.

Up next for SCCS is a road battle next week against the Faith Baptist Contenders (6-0, 2-0), with the winner securing a share of the Heritage League title. Should the Cardinals win that and the regular-season finale against Desert Christian, they would own the league title outright.

Fry said next week’s game should be a good one with a strong atmosphere as Faith Baptist will be having their homecoming game.

“I’m excited,” Fry said. “They do homecoming really well. They put the pressure on you, and they’re just always physical and talented and well-coached.”

Before that, SCCS has this week off. Fry said that as he is hoping for a deep playoff run, a late bye week could help with that.

“You want to try to cut your season in half a little bit with your bye week,” Fry said. “And so for us, you know, not being presumptuous, but if you want to make a deep playoff run, a late bye week like this kind of helps that, and to be able to be fresh going into Faith, who’s a very physical team.”