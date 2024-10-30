Single Mothers Outreach announces 30th anniversary event 

News release

Single Mothers Outreach is scheduled May 9 to host its anniversary party, “Cheers to 30 Years.”

The nonprofit recently celebrated its move to newer, larger facilities in Valencia a space that will enable the organization to expand vital services to the single-parent family community, according to an SMO news release.

The Cheers to 30 Years Anniversary party will encompass a look back by honoring former participants of the organization’s Empowering Hearts program, and a view ahead at the changes the charity has planned.

The event promises a party-like atmosphere, with heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, musical entertainment and dancing, leading off with a champagne reception backed by live jazz and photo opportunities, the release said.

The event is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Sand Canyon Country Club,

Cheers to 30 Years! is SMO’s primary 2025 fundraising event. All donations go to further Single Mothers Outreach’s mission of empowering single parents and their children by providing hope, support, and resources so that families can become self-sustaining and thrive. For information or to donate, visit www.singlemothersoutreach.org.