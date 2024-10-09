STEM conference is back and open to students throughout L.A. 

Following Valencia High School’s first-ever Hart District STEM Conference that was created last fall, the L.A. STEM Conference is gearing up and expanding to welcome students from not only Santa Clarita, but also greater Los Angeles County on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., students will have the opportunity to interact with clubs relating to STEM, as well as participate in a series of events and learn from guest speakers.

College clubs present include: College of the Canyons Architecture Club, COC Astrophysics Club, UCLA Saving Hearts Club and CruX @ UCLA.

Guest speakers will include a California Institute of Technology researcher in quantum computing, the chief executive officer of Neuron, a neurotechnology startup, and a COC Aerospace and Science Team representative, who will speak about thermodynamics, as well as other NASA projects.

Students who compete in the competition, which will entail a tri-fold poster with research of an original idea, will also have the chance to win a cash prize for first and second place.