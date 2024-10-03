Student airlifted near Rio Norte Jr. High 

First responders were dispatched at 9:19 a.m. to the 28700 block of Rio Norte Drive near Rio Norte Junior High School for a medical emergency call on Thursday morning, according to Saadullah Sheikh, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

A student at Rio Norte was reported to be injured during physical education class, Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the William S. Hart Union High School District, wrote in an email.

As a precaution, the student was airlifted out of a nearby park at 10:01 a.m. to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, said Sheikh.

The condition of the student was not available at the time of this story’s publication.