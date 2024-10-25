Valencia sweeps Highland, advances in D5 

Valencia volleyball entered its CIF Division 5 matchup with Highland a little tight.

The Vikings needed some time to adjust and loosen up, but once they locked in, Valencia got rolling.

Valencia swept the hosting Highland Bulldogs with a balanced attack and tough serving.

Sophomore outside hitter Kayla Rust led the team with 12 kills while middle blocker Makayla Garcia added 12 kills, three blocks and a late surge that pushed the Vikings (15-15) to victory.

The Bulldogs (21-8-1) rallied late in the third and nearly got into striking distance before Garcia took over. The senior middle blocker added two late kills and the match-sealing block to put away Highland and send Valencia to the second round.

“I think we were still playing a little bit tight,” said Valencia coach Kristin Dolan in a phone interview. “Then once we got up a little, I could totally see the girls loosen up, and then from there on, we were in control.”

The Vikings also got solid production from Annika Puno, and Mackenzie Hancsicsak also added eight kills while Valencia libero steadied the defense with 14 digs.

Valencia libero Addison Degard celebrates winning a point against Highland. Photo courtesy of Brooke Steedman.

Valencia’s serving kept Highland out of system for a good chunk of the match.

“We definitely served tough and put them in a lot of trouble in serve receive,” Dolan said.

The Vikings were able to take control early on each set with big serves from all around the team, including three aces from freshman Mai’ana Untalan.

“We have a great combination of that senior leadership, and the newbies and youngins on the team,” Dolan said. “I really think the senior and junior leadership did a really good job of keeping everybody calm and composed. I think they’ve seen that they can win. So I think they’re looking forward to trying to get the next one.”

The Vikings will now return home for their round-of-16 playoff match against the Moorpark Musketeers.

Valencia has won three straight and believes it’s just about ready to peak at the perfect time.

“We think we’re playing our best volleyball now,” Dolan said. “But we still are high school girls, and anything is possible. But we are playing our best volleyball at the end of the season and I don’t know that I’ve been able to say that before. They still seem engaged and they’re looking forward to the next one.”

Moorpark and Valencia battle for a spot in the quarterfinals in a Saturday match at 1 p.m.