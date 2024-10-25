Wilk honored at annual VIA Bash 

The Valley Industry Association brought a world of color to the Santa Clarita Valley during the organization’s 42nd annual bash celebration last weekend at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia.



This year, the organization also honored state Sen. Scott Wilk who will be retiring from his legislative position at the end of the year.



“It’s not lost to me that every day, I live a dream that somebody else had and never had the opportunity to do,” Wilk said from the stage. “The greatest thing honestly is serving other people. It’s been my greatest accomplishment.”



The event is hosted every year to celebrate distinguished VIA members and to raise funds for the organization’s Connecting to Success program, which connects SCV students with local businesses and the workforce.



Kathy Norris, VIA’s chief executive officer and president, said in the program booklet that she is hopeful for the organization’s bright future ahead while commemorating its milestone celebration.



“With great pride, we honor our vibrant history in the Santa Clarita Valley while looking forward to an even brighter future,” Norris wrote. “For over four decades, VIA has dedicated itself to empowering SCV businesses, helping them grow and succeed.”



Fog rolled in while a colorful laser light show kicked off the event, while “Barracuda” by the band Heart played.



A slideshow dedicated to Wilk followed. Members of the Santa Clarita City Council were also at the event to celebrate Wilk’s career as a senator.



“Senator, thank you for everything that you’ve done for our community,” Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, said in a dedication video shown at the event. “You’ve been a community leader at the lower levels as a college trustee all the way up to a senate Republican leader for the entire state of California. I just wanted to thank you for setting that very high bar for local elected officials.”



Members and businesses were also recognized and awarded from three categories including Volunteer of the Year, VIA Business of the Year and VIA Community Impact. The winners ere as follows:



• Volunteer of the Year: Emily McConnaughy of ServPro.

• VIA Business of the Year: QM Design Group.

• VIA Community Impact Award: Alex Hafizi of Prime Publications Inc.



Hillary Broadwater, VIA vice chair of marketing, said that she was grateful for the organization’s members for attending the event and continuing to support the organization.



“To all of you here tonight, thank you for showing up, for supporting one another and for filling our world with color,” Broadwater said. “As we move forward, let’s carry that spirit of gratitude and collaboration, knowing that together we’ll create something meaningful and lasting.”