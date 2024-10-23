More than just a name, Zack Mozes is blazing trails through the digital marketing industry. This online virtuoso sets market-defining trends. As far as online advertising goes, Zack is forging new paths, revolutionizing how companies invest in their online brand. Called the “Guru of AI Marketing,” this is a man with passion: He wants to empower all businesses, big and small.

After founding NewDeez in 2009, Zack has been rewriting the way small businesses market themselves. This is tricky in a digital world. Change is the only constant. Through NewDeez, businesses are thriving in this evolving climate. Mozes is infusing the industry with new energy. Vitality. Singlehandedly, Zack made two-tier digital services accessible and affordable for all.

World Leader in Cannabis Marketing

The cannabis industry is unique in many ways. Because of the controversial and still-illegal nature of weed federally and in some states and countries, traditional advertising methods are unavailable to businesses. They rely almost exclusively on digital marketing, using intelligent SEO strategies and detailed analytics. Word of mouth matters too. Reviews and testimonials.

Top Ranking Weed Dispensaries

This is where Zack excels and leads by example. By implementing comprehensive digital campaigns, NewDeez ranks its clients at the top of first-page search results for high-traffic keywords. Not just any clients either, but the most popular and loved cannabis brands in Washington D.C. All over. This is a client list that reads the who’s who of marijuana culture.

Cannasuers Club

Elevate

ERBA Markets

Granny Za

Greater Goods

Herbarium

The Woods

National Reach

NewDeez makes popular cannabis brands across the country too, not just in Washington D.C. There are dispensaries in Arizona, California, Chicago, Cleveland, Michigan, New York, and St. Louis on Zack’s client list. The company manages some of the biggest national brands in the cannabis market. His premise is simple: Target those already looking for weed in your area.

International Clients

Zack has international reach too. In fact, NewDeez is among the largest cannabis marketing companies in the world. It is building a planet-wide database of successful clients from not only the United States, but elsewhere too. He manages dispensaries throughout Africa, Australia, and Europe, expanding through Mexico and into the South Americas.

Innovative POS System

Today, Zack is blazing new trails. Specifically, his AI-inspired POS system brings cannabusinesses together, aligns them with state laws, connects them across lines, and it helps compliance. It boosts rankings and puts dispensaries in front of those looking for them. Most importantly, it makes shopping for weed an exciting adventure. A trait sorely needed.

More than just Cannabis

Zack spent the last two decades marketing cannabis companies almost exclusively. With NewDeez, he is widening his reach even further. Because he uses such effective digital marketing strategies, more and more businesses are finding success online. By bringing customers to you, Zack defines the purpose of AI, analytics, and SEO campaigns.

Celebrity Clientele

Corporates have Zack on speed dial. Like Oxxo in Mexico and UPS in the United States. Celebrities too. Everybody wants to be part of Zack’s empire. Ice Cube is one. Woody Harrelson another. John McEnroe and John Maher too. Marianne Williamson. Famous chef, Todd English. His ability to build brand presence online is now legendary. It is also the envy of all.

Diversity of Industry

Besides hugely successful cannabusinesses, NewDeez also manages other companies. There are hotels on its client list too. Spas and salons. Hairdressers. Treatment centers. Restaurants. The digital knowledge Zack carries now helps businesses in every industry. All rank very, very well. All are visible online, and all attract targeted customers. Some are even household brands.

The Man Behind NewDeez

For a person so successful online, Zack Mozes is an enigma behind closed doors. This California-native makes his home in Los Angeles, but his office is everywhere. Global. Having secured his reputation as “King of Cannabis Marketing” through his innovative cannabis campaigns, he is now setting trends across industries and digital platforms. Everybody knows who he is.

Early Life

Zack was a typical child with unique interests. He grew up in Santa Monica with both his parents. However, as a teenager, the family moved to Santa Barbara.

High School

There, Zack attended Santa Barbara High School, where he graduated with exceptional scores and many, many friends. It was here where he began honing his people skills.

University

After graduating from high school, Zack went across state lines to study at the University of Arizona. He learnt money. How to make it. A skill most useful to his clients today.

After spending some years working for a finance firm, Zack decided to try a new venture. He invested in the cannabis industry and began marketing dispensaries online. Soon afterward, he was foremost conversation in both cannabis and marketing circles. People call him the “Marketing Guru,” “Godfather of AI Marketing,” and other illustrious titles.

Final Thoughts

If you put the work in, you will get results. This is Zack’s motto, and it is especially useful when it applies to digital marketing. True success online incorporates various SEO strategies to maximum effect. It means analyzing results. Tweaking campaigns. With Zack at the helm, NewDeez is breaking new ground. It is forcing much-needed evolution in the online space.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.