CHP responds to fatal crash in Acton  

California Highway Patrol officers said no arrests were made as the result of a fatal crash on a rural road early Thursday morning in Acton.

CHP officers from the Newhall station responded to 911 calls around 5:27 a.m. reporting a crash involving two vehicles on Soledad Canyon Road, south of Archdale Road.

The first officers on the scene reported a single person was trapped in a Toyota Corolla, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez of the Newhall station.

It appears that a car had pulled over to the side of the road in an attempt to let faster traffic pass, Burgos-Lopez said. Officers suspect the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the Corolla, who has not been arrested or identified, was not able to navigate around the car.

Based on the preliminary information available, there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, Burgos-Lopez said. Speed might have been a factor, he added. No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation.

Fire Department personnel were able to extricate the person from the Corolla and transport the victim to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where the person died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The decedent has not been notified pending the notification of their next of kin.