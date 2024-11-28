‘Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas’ opens this weekend at CTG 

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild opens the classic play “Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas” this weekend.

The production is based on the Charles Dickens classic, “Christmas Carol.” The opening performance on Friday will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

In this family-friendly original adaptation, the play begins in modern times in a house in Valencia where a family grapples with the true meaning of Christmas. The grandfather answers that age-old question by taking the family back in time as he tells the traditional Charles Dickens story of “A Christmas Carol.”

Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser, is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come in this classic tale. Through this process, Scrooge transforms into a kinder and better person.

“This is one of our audience’s favorites because it’s such an uplifting and positive story about how it’s never too late to change,” TimBen Boydston, CTG executive director and author of the adaptation, said in a news release. “The character of Scrooge is transformed in the holiday season and the joy that this production brings will put you in the Christmas spirit.”

Show Director Michael T. Smith added, “Through Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from isolation to connection, this classic story reminds us of the boundless potential for kindness and second chances.”

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s holiday show has been a community tradition for many years – with lush decorations, live caroling in the lobby before the show, and the smell of hot apple cider, the release said.

“Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas” runs Nov. 29-Dec. 23. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for seniors and juniors. For showtimes or to make reservations, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/christmascarol.