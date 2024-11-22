Don Allen | In a State of Disbelief

I have lived at this address for 50 years. I am 92 years old. I can’t believe what I am seeing. Donald Trump taking over the government and not even sworn in yet. Trump always told us what he wanted to do and is now proving it.

What has happened to the Americans I knew and loved as intelligent beings? Young white men, Mexican young men, some women all voted against their personal welfare. That has been my basic feelings, “don’t do anything harmful to yourself.”

“What fools ye mortals be.”

Don Allen

Canyon Country