Gary Horton | It Ain’t Over Until It’s Over, but Thankfully It’s Over

I’ve enjoyed my Wednesday spot on The Signal’s opinion page for 18 years now. And, being on Wednesdays, the day after Election Day for every election cycle, I get to pull out the Ouija board and attempt omniscience about the prior day’s results.

This year? I’ve not nothing. Nada.

If there’s one thing all pollsters agreed on Tuesday morning, is that most everything is a tossup. Presidentially, it could be a nail biter.

Or, contrary, it could end up an electoral blowout if the “swing states” swing the same way. Perhaps all of us hope, one way or another, we get the blowout scenario. Anything to stop the chaos. If Donald Trump wins, let it be decisive. If Kamala Harris wins, let it be decisive. Please, no more “stop the steal” or forever litigating this election.

And for heaven’s sake, no more hanky-panky in Congress about certifying the electors’ votes. Hear that, Congressman Mike Garcia? Let winners be winners and losers accept defeat. That’s not asking too much, is it? Do we constantly have to suffer this, “rigged system” fever dream? Elections are secure. Live with the results.

Oh, how nice it would be to have calm.

The most happiest, wonderfullest, reliefiest outcome of getting past this election is, finally, an end to the endless political fundraising texts on our phones.

Every day, four, five texts, all urgently asking, begging, pleading for the money my or your candidate absolutely must get, right now, or each of us will personally cost the election.

If our government really does work for us, why can’t they direct the Federal Elections Commission and Federal Communications Commission to stop the billions of unsolicited political texts invading the private space of our phones?

Really. Our phones are our personal space, and we’re being invaded. We need to build a (phone) wall! Build that wall! Build that wall!

Come on, government for the people, shut this texting invasion down.

The Citizens United Supreme Court decision, declaring money a form of free political speech, unleashed this billions of political TV ads, internet blasts, Facebook posts, billions of mailers, on our heads, because of a dumb decision to let rich guys run politics.

And they do.

Consider Elon Musk’s $75 million to Trump and his one-million-bucks-a-day-giveaway contest for registering and pledging loyalty to the Second Amendment. That doesn’t quite feel like “democracy.”

Many countries don’t allow private money in politics. Those nations fund the elections; campaigning is for a defined (short) period of time, and the electorate is spared this 18-month election-propaganda cycle that all of us, save campaign managers, hate.

Here in the USA, campaign managers love the morass we’re forced to endure: Today, American politicking is 16-BILLION-dollar industry!

Money does most of the talking and likely controls most of the votes. Wouldn’t it be great if candidates were restricted to policy papers, defined debates and limited campaign ads? Voters would vote on positions and logic instead of the manipulation we endure.

Everything would get smarter fast.

Instead, money talks, larger wallets speak louder, and ads are about manipulation, not information. No, everyone is not equal when it comes to elections.

Cash is king and often speaks far louder than any candidate’s voice.

“Kamala will lose in Pennsylvania if we can’t afford our voter turnout teams! Rush $20 now (600% MATCHED!)”

“With just $24 you can reach communities that need to be heard and transform them into powerful advocates for progress …”

“Gary, people will ask what you did to stop Donald Trump. Be proud of what you do between now and Nov. 5th …”

Oh, make it stop, on all sides! Four years back I faced a constant daily onslaught of Don Jr. ads urgently pleading for cash – now! But Don Jr. thankfully got the hint and went silent on me this year. May they all do the same next time around …

So, US News says $16 billion was spent on campaign ads this cycle and $2 billion was funneled through super PACs pushing for vested interests. This is big business, and the folks making out in this political-industrial-complex aren’t going to want the Golden Goose to go.

Look for more, not less, in the future, in our King Cash election system.

But for now, get out the popcorn and pull up a chair. It’s “count the vote time,” and many races and propositions won’t be decided for days as ballots trickle in, and hand counting and recounting takes its time.

In the end, may our national winners truly work to represent all America’s best interests. And may our state and local winners represent us all to the best extent possible

Most of all, may our losers be graceful in defeat and work as a loyal opposition. Loyal to America, loyal to our institutions, and loyal to our common success.

