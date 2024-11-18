Give back this holiday season

The holidays always seem to bring out the best in all of us. There are many ways to give back during the holidays. With easily more than 100 nonprofits in the Santa Clarita Valley, everyone should be able to find a cause that speaks to your heart. Here’s a look at a few of the many giving opportunities available in the Santa Clarita Valley this holiday season.

Become a Volunteer

Visit santaclaritavolunteers.com to find numerous volunteer opportunities within the city. You don’t need cash to give back to your community and to those in need, you can give of your time and skills.

Relay for Life Boutique

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will host its annual holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, (26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd., 91350).

For more Relay for Life giving opportunities including a special See’s Candy fundraiser and Laura’s Shortbread fundraiser visit www.facebook.com/SCVRelay.

Blue Star Ranch

An all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to assisting veterans through equine therapy for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, suicide prevention and family support. Volunteers are needed as well as donations and Amazon Wish List purchases. Visit bluestarranch.org/how-to-help.

Bridge to Home

For more than 25 years, Bridge to Home has been providing help, hope and change for Santa Claritans who are vulnerable to homelessness. To donate meals, money or supplies to assist homeless individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley visit btohome.org.

Carousel Ranch

An equine therapy facility that provides children and youth a sense of independence and freedom beyond their disability. It also has a Ready to Work program that serves young adults with special needs who have aged out of the education system. Volunteers and donations needed. Visit www.

carouselranch.org.

Child & Family Center

For more than 40 years, the center has been providing care and services to children and families in need. You can help spread the holiday cheer through the Adopt a Family Program. You choose the size of family

Spread holiday cheer this year and help a family in need by participating in the Adopt a Family Program. You choose the size of family you’d like to adopt and are matched with a family and provided a wish list for each family member. Email [email protected]. For more giving opportunities visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

Junior Chamber International

JCI Santa’s Helpers is a holiday toy drive and holiday experience for underprivileged children.

Last year, Santa’s Helpers made Christmas extra special for 700 kids. This year donation boxes will be placed throughout the SCV, welcoming contributions from businesses and individuals alike. If your business experiences heavy foot traffic and would like to host a donation box visit www.

santashelpersscv.com.

JCI Santa Clarita is looking to partner with the community, local businesses, organizations and individuals to raise funds and donations. If interested, contact event chairs Cindy Castillo and Stephanie Cassiano at [email protected].

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

Several annual fundraising events for Henry Mayo will be held this December. For information on the Holiday Home Tour, Holiday Home Tour Boutique, Light Up a Life and other fundraising events and donation opportunities visit bit.ly/3UOIq4i.

Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer

Every holiday season MHF assemblies gift baskets for families battling pediatric cancer. All donations must be received at the foundation office by Monday, Dec. 2. To view the list of requested basket items or for other volunteer or donation opportunities visit www.mhf.org.

For questions, or to have items picked up, please contact: Lety Garcia at the Foundation office, email [email protected] or call (661) 250-4100

Prayer Angels for the Military

Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays. Santa Clarita youth groups are sending hundreds of Christmas and Hanukkah care packages during the month of November through Dec. 8. Winter care packages will continue to be mailed through January.

Shipping funds are badly needed this year, as the Prayer Angels continue to work with the SCV community and youth programs in support of hometown troops. Tax-deductible shipping funds, payable to Prayer Angels for the Military, can be mailed to 21609 Oak Orchard Road, Newhall, CA 91321, or use the PayPal Donate button online at www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com. Use the same address for the donation bin for items and dropping off cards of appreciation to troops.

To see a wish list of most requested items to donate for gift boxes visit www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com/wish.htm.

Salvation Army

The annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is looking for volunteer bell ringers and donations. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and most cherished holiday fundraisers in the country. Every dollar donated to local red kettles stays within the SCV community to provide toys for children, coats for the homeless, meals for the hungry and to support vital social services. To sign up, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com, www.registertoring.org or call (661) 210-1037. For more ways to get involved, visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.

SCV Food Pantry

To host a food drive, to volunteer, or donate to the SCV’s longest existing nonprofit addressing food insecurity visit www.scvfoodpantry.org.

SCV Senior Center

To volunteer for the SCV Meals on Wheels program, or to donate to support the meal program or activities programming at the SCV Senior Center visit myscvcoa.org.