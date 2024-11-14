‘HOHOHO’ show gets naughty to benefit Family Promise 

News release

This holiday season Eclipse Theatre LA is partnering with Family Promise to present “The Highly Offbeat-Hilariously Offensive-Holiday Offering” – aka “HOHOHO,” a Christmas variety show like no other.

“From ‘Hot Santas’ in the lobby for selfies, to outlandish comedy and dance, and more, we welcome you to be ‘a little naughty to be nice,’ with all ticket sales going to Family Promise,” said a news release from the theater group.

This PG-13 variety show happens only one night, Dec. 6 and tickets ($40) and sponsorships are available at www.familypromisescv.org/ho-ho-ho-comedy-event.

The show is scheduled 8-10 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall.

Performers are scheduled to include Jim Edson, Jade Aubuchon, Ingrid Blanco, Chris Loprete, Ally Loprete, Liam Johnson, Jeff Frame, Jason Endicott, Gin Treadwell-Eng, Rachel Logan, Nancy Lantis, Abi Bowling, Peter Schiavelli, Marcus Moody and Barry Agin.