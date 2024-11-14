Holiday Express Train coming to Santa Clarita 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with Metrolink to offer residents a new, unique and festive activity this holiday season.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the Holiday Express Train will come to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center (22750 ½ Vista Canyon Blvd.) where train riders can experience the joy and magic of the season aboard a specially decorated trainset, according to a news release from the city.

“We’re excited to partner with Metrolink to bring the Holiday Express Train to Santa Clarita for the very first time,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said in the release. “This partnership underscores our city’s commitment to providing residents with convenient and reliable public transportation options, all while bringing an extra touch of magic to this festive season.”

Each train ride will have holiday decorations, cheerful carolers, recognizable characters, festive surprises and the city’s mascot Sammy Clarita. There will be two departure times from the Vista Canyon Station, 9:30 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. The 90-minute journey will take riders to the Lancaster Metrolink station and back.

Tickets are $25 per person, with an additional $5 option for a limited number of table seats. Children under 2 can ride for free on a parent’s lap. Tickets must be purchased in advance at MetrolinkTrains.com/HolidayTrain, as no tickets will be sold at the event. Seating is assigned, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pre-boarding festivities.

Welcome event activities will include craft stations, games for kids, balloon twisters, music and more. Attendees can also bring unwrapped toys to donate to the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps, which supports local families in need during the holiday season.

For more information about Metrolink’s Holiday Express Train events, including ticketing, pre-event festivities and boarding information, visit MetrolinkTrains.com/HolidayTrain.