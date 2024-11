The International Friendship Center is set to host its 12th annual Christmas Banquet on Dec. 7 at the Newhall Community Center starting at 6 p.m.

This year’s Christmas Banquet will have guest speaker Vishal Mangalwadi and a special performance by Ballet 5:8 Dance Studio.

Christmas carol songs will be performed by the Messeck Family Singers and other singers.

The Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market St., Santa Clarita.