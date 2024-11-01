Local firm awarded 4 construction projects totaling over $80M 

News release

Santa Clarita-based AMG & Associates has recently been awarded four new public works construction projects in California through competitive bid processes. These four projects include Fire Station No. 9 in Long Beach, the Civic Center in Mammoth Lakes, the Mountain Transit Facility in Big Bear Lake, and the Newport Beach Library Lecture Hall. In total these projects are valued at over $80 million.

“With the award of these four projects, our revenues for 2024 will exceed $120 million dollars, which eclipses our 2023 revenues of $108 million dollars,” Albert M. Giacomazzi, president of AMG, said in a news release. “With the opening of our new offices in Fresno, our presence in the Central Valley will help us expand our services and we will continue to generate jobs in local communities.”

The Fire Station No. 9 project in Long Beach consists of constructing a new 12,779-square-foot, two-story fire station for eight on-duty firefighters. The station will feature apparatus bays, support spaces, a public lobby, private sleeping quarters, and a fitness room.

Valued at nearly $27 million, the new Town Civic Center in Mammoth Lakes is located on a 2.1-acre site and will consist of a two-story, 19,337-square-foot municipal office building that will be constructed by AMG.

The Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority serves rural communities in the San Bernardino Mountains and is experiencing annual growth in service and ridership. As a result of undersized and challenging facilities, AMG has been awarded the $17 million construction contract to build new facilities totaling approximately 23,000 square feet.

In 1994 the 54,000 square foot Central Public Library in Newport Beach was completed and became a popular cultural facility for the community and today attracts over 1.2 million visitors annually. In 2013 a new 17,000-square-foot addition was completed that linked the library to City Hall. With a desire to provide civic infrastructure and expand the library, the city recently awarded a $19.5 million project to AMG to build a new state-of-the-art cultural lecture hall/civic auditorium.

“The success of our company is attributed to our 65 incredible employees,” Giacomazzi added. “I admire this team and know that it’s their hard work and determination that has made AMG a leader in our industry and a strong partner for the owners of the projects that we manage.”