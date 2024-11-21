Master Chorale announces 25th anniversary season 

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, has announced its 25th Anniversary Season, starting with a December holiday concert.

“To celebrate 25 years of bringing fine choral music to our community, we will be presenting beloved favorites of the Chorale at our concerts in December, March and June,” the Chorale announced in a news release.

The holiday concert, “Silver Bell Jubilee,” is scheduled 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

“Whether you’re reminiscing about happy holiday times or establishing new traditions, our winter concert offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season with loved ones,” the release said. “This remarkable event is guaranteed to warm your heart and lift your mood with a sparkling selection of timeless favorites and modern holiday songs.”

“A musical concert with choir and instruments is what really brings the spirit to the holiday season,” Petker said in the release.

The Chorale will also host its eighth annual Messiah Sing-Along, featuring soloists from the Chorale, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita.

Admission for the Messiah Sing-Along is free, but donations are welcome. More information and tickets for both events, as well as season ticket packages, can be found at SCMasterChorale.org.