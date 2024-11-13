Blog

 Medical examiners ID man who died in auto shop 

Homicide detectives are investigating the suicide of a man who worked at a local car parts maker Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. Perry Smith/The Signal
Medical examiners identified the man who died Monday inside a local auto parts manufacturer. 

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jonathan Ulgasan, a 54-year-old who worked at FCS Race in the 26500 block of Reuther Avenue in Canyon Country, as the man found by co-workers. 

The cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head, according to records on the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s website, which also noted that Ulgasan has a history of depression as a significant condition.  

The death was ruled a suicide by medical examiners. 

To find mental health resources, ways to support someone with a mental illness or to get involved, visit the “Be The Difference” website at www.bethedifferencescv.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BeTheDifferenceSCV.  

