 Medical examiners ID man who died in auto shop 

Medical examiners identified the man who died Monday inside a local auto parts manufacturer.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jonathan Ulgasan, a 54-year-old who worked at FCS Race in the 26500 block of Reuther Avenue in Canyon Country, as the man found by co-workers.

The cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head, according to records on the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s website, which also noted that Ulgasan has a history of depression as a significant condition.

The death was ruled a suicide by medical examiners.

To find mental health resources, ways to support someone with a mental illness or to get involved, visit the “Be The Difference” website at www.bethedifferencescv.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BeTheDifferenceSCV.

