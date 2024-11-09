Neil Fitzgerald | A Message Calling for National Unity

November is not only election month; it is also the month when we salute our veterans and thank them for their service, and the month of Thanksgiving when Americans come together with their family and friends to celebrate everything good in their lives and give thanks.

As we digest the election results this week, we need to decide whether we want to be One Nation Under God with liberty and justice for all or slide ever further into bitterness and division.

The comprehensive victory of the Republicans in the election this week (though as I type the House hasn’t officially been declared) allows this country to move forward and move past four years of average Americans not feeling listened to or respected.

We The People, have frankly had enough. We’ve had enough of being told not to worry about inflation. We’ve had enough of an open border. We’ve had enough of lawless inner cities. We’ve had enough of being told men can be in women’s bathrooms and we’ve had enough of being lied to by the Democrats over the president’s health.

In the closing days of the election, while Republicans talked about the cost of living and the border the Democrats declared half the country was “garbage” and that all Republicans were fascists and Nazis. Even locally in Facebook groups, hysterical left-wing activists were trying to accuse a local candidate of being in league with the KKK.

It is deeply ironic for the Democrats to scream “Nazi” when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are responsible for:

• Rolling over and letting the fascist Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine.

• Letting the terrorists of Hamas attack Israel

• Handing over $6 billion to the Jew-hating fascists in Iran.

• And letting the women-hating Nazi Taliban back in power and giving them billions of military equipment for the privilege.

Since the results have come out, MSNBC is declaring that Hispanic men are racist, and Black men are misogynistic and they’re spectacularly missing the point.

People didn’t reject Kamala Harris because she’s a woman or because of her race. They voted for change because they were sick of being lied to and they didn’t trust the Democrats to improve their lives. Four years was enough.

Now, I could go on about the election but instead, I want to quote two American heroes. Two American patriots. Two American Republican presidents.

President Lincoln said, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

President Ronald Reagan said, “Ours was the first revolution in the history of mankind that truly reversed the course of government and with three little words: ‘We the People.’ ‘We the people ‘tell the government what to do; it doesn’t tell us. ‘We the people’ are the driver; the government is the car. And we decide where it should go, and by what route, and how fast. Almost all the world’s constitutions are documents in which governments tell the people what their privileges are. Our Constitution is a document in which ‘We the people’ tell the government what it is allowed to do. ‘We the people are free.’”

Let us think of our brave veterans who put life and limbs on the line for our democracy, for our freedoms, for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness itself. Let us think of their families supporting them when they served from afar, praying every night for their safe return. Let us focus on those values of self-sacrifice for the greater good. We now have a chance to bring back common sense and sanity to a politics that has focused on dividing people into smaller groups and then pitting them against each other.

Let us be a new generation of freedom-loving pilgrims. Let us explore brave new worlds (such as going to Mars) and let us reward hard work and toil. Let us be there for each other.

Republicans now must work hard to repay the trust of the voters. We owe it to the people to build an ever-more perfect union. To give what Lincoln said was “the last full measure of devotion.”

May God continue to bestow his Magnificent Grace upon these United States of America and may you all have a very happy and peaceful Thanksgiving.

Neil Fitzgerald is an international nonprofit leader having served in the U.S., U.K. and globally for various nonprofit and charity boards. He served as a conservative council member in the U.K. and as a campaign manager. “Right Here, Right Now” regularly appears on Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.