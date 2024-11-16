Paul Butler | Workplace aristocracy  

Are you sitting down as you read this? Good. This might shock you—I don’t like “Downton Abbey.” There, I said it. In fact, if you were to ask me to list my top 10 reasons for wanting to move to America, one of those would be a disdain for monarchy and the British aristocracy. Even though it looks cute and quaint, I can tell you from firsthand experience: working with and for the children of England’s Lords and Ladies is not so endearing.

Call me “an ungrateful subject of the crown”; call me a “rebel” — hey, call me “a new American” — but the practice of awarding positions or promotions on anything other than character and competence is completely abhorrent to me.

The word “nepotism” comes from the Italian word for nephew. Apparently, back in the 17th century, many people promoted their nephews to powerful positions at the expense of other candidates. Why just nephews?

Nepotism has evolved considerably over the past four centuries, and we still see it alive and well, though often based on factors beyond bloodlines. For example, education can influence hiring decisions when an interviewer discovers a candidate graduated from the same university. Or it may be that you know someone who knows someone who knows someone at the organization, which helps you get the job — yes, this is still a type of nepotism.

May I go out on a limb and say that unconscious biases can influence our decisions as business owners or interviewers if we don’t keep them in check? Unconsciously, I may prefer to see a male in the role simply because I’m male. I might unconsciously resonate with Caucasians because I’m Caucasian, or feel more comfortable with a colleague over 40 because I’m over 40.

These are all unconscious biases, because all that should truly matter is the person’s competence — past performance — and character — how they conduct themselves in their work.

In accounting, we have what’s called the “revenue recognition concept,” which dictates when a transaction can be recorded as revenue. Put simply, we recognize revenue when it’s earned.

You might be wondering what this has to do with nepotism, so allow me to explain my vantage point: I believe positions and promotions should only be recognized when they’ve been earned.

What does my heritage, my school colors, or who I’m related to have to do with whether I should get the job or promotion? Surely, I should be rewarded based on what I’ve achieved, not on factors beyond my control.

Please understand — I’m no socialist. I truly believe people should be rewarded well for what they’ve contributed. Because some people work harder, invest smarter, and live more frugally, there will always be disparities in assets and income. I believe in capitalism. I just don’t believe in nepotism as a means by which power is held by a privileged few. I don’t believe in inherited gentrified titles or in royal favors just because someone has “blue blood.” I mean, who even has blue blood, apart from Dodger fans?

In this great experiment called the “United States of America,” I believe we have to remind ourselves of the principles on which this wonderful yet imperfect country was built. We are all created equal. We have no ruling class, no monarch, no aristocracy.

We each inherit our rights from our Creator, not from a family crest. We are a land of opportunity — one where, regardless of gender, skin color, or social status, we can achieve anything we set our minds to.

So, even though “Downton Abbey” is whimsical and enjoyable to watch, let us not lose sight of the beauty of America and how her fundamental beliefs have created a platform for each of us to work well, live well, and bless others. May our character and competence always be the measure by which we are rewarded.

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].