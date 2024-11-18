Pet bird flies off in heavy wind, owners ask for help 

San Francisquito Canyon resident Janelle Tsao stepped out onto her front porch Friday afternoon. Her pet Indian ringneck parrot of 10 years was perched upon her shoulder like any other day. The wind kicked up, and the bird flew away.

According to Arielle Zarutsky, who shares the bird as a pet with Tsao, Poi (that’s the bird’s name) has been missing ever since. Zarutsky and Tsao are hoping someone will find Poi and call with his whereabouts.

“He never tries to fly off,” Zarutsky said. “But I think he just got spooked with the crazy wind, and he just took off.”

Poi is a male, violet-colored Indian ringneck bird, with a red beak, green band on his left leg, long tail and unclipped wings. He was last seen near Shawnee Court in San Francisquito Canyon.

Poi is a male, violet-colored Indian ringneck parrot with unclipped wings who went missing on Friday. He was last seen near Shawnee Court in San Francisquito Canyon. If spotted, please call 808-217-1927. Photo courtesy of Janelle Tsao

According to a social media post, Poi is skittish, easily scared, and he typically won’t go to strangers.

Asked what people could do if they spot the bird, Zarutsky said they can call his name or whistle. He might come to them. Offering him seeds — like sunflower seeds — or fruit and vegetables could attract him and help keep him from flying off again.

If someone were able to get that close to Poi, he’s handleable. If he came to someone calling him, “he might land either on your hand or on your shoulder,” Zarutsky said. “Then you could grab him off or put your finger underneath his feet, underneath his breast, and he’ll step up on your finger, or step up on your hand, and you can grab him. He doesn’t bite or anything. He’s very sweet.”

Poi the Indian ringneck parrot went missing on Friday. He was last seen near Shawnee Court in San Francisquito Canyon. If spotted, please call 808-217-1927. Photo courtesy of Janelle Tsao

Zarutsky added that Poi does talk, so, if someone is able to rescue him, he’d likely say, “Good boy” or “Thank you.”

If Poi is sighted, Zarutsky and Tsao ask that you call 808-217-1927 or email [email protected].