Brian Leff directed the Go Jazz Big Band at their “Classic/Remix” performance accompanied by vocalist Steve Lively at West Ranch High School on Sunday evening. The first half of the concert featured the classic form of favorite jazz songs like “Take the A Train,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Begin the Beguine,” “April in Paris.” The second half of the concert featured the same songs remixed into new arrangements.

Photos by Maya Morales/The Signal