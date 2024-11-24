Photos: Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival

Blog

Joelle Grieb of Stevenson Ranch tries out her balloon wings during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation hosted a Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. It was part of a series of events that are taking place throughout the month, with one on Nov. 19 at Val Verde Park in Castaic, and the next one between 5 and 8 p.m. on Tues, Nov. 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex, 31320 N. Castaic Road. According to Dana Spautz, park supervisor for L.A. County Parks and Recreation, Santa Claus will show up on Tuesday in a fire truck.

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation hosted its Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Makeup artist Kendra Montagna applies Spider-Man face paint to Benjamin Lee of Stevenson Ranch during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Alvin Clark hands out cotton candy during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation hosted its Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Michelle Desaulniers and her daughter Chloe of Stevenson Ranch wait in line for the bean-bag toss during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Chloe Desaulniers of Stevenson Ranch throws a bean bag at a stack of cans during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Allan Alvarez prepares popcorn for visitors during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation hosted its Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Erin Frigo creates balloon art during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Kids jump around in the bounce house during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Julian Romeo of Stevenson Ranch plays in the bounce house during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

