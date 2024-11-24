Photos: Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation hosted a Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. It was part of a series of events that are taking place throughout the month, with one on Nov. 19 at Val Verde Park in Castaic, and the next one between 5 and 8 p.m. on Tues, Nov. 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex, 31320 N. Castaic Road. According to Dana Spautz, park supervisor for L.A. County Parks and Recreation, Santa Claus will show up on Tuesday in a fire truck.
Blog