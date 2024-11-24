Photos: Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation hosted a Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. It was part of a series of events that are taking place throughout the month, with one on Nov. 19 at Val Verde Park in Castaic, and the next one between 5 and 8 p.m. on Tues, Nov. 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex, 31320 N. Castaic Road. According to Dana Spautz, park supervisor for L.A. County Parks and Recreation, Santa Claus will show up on Tuesday in a fire truck.

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation hosted its Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Makeup artist Kendra Montagna applies Spider-Man face paint to Benjamin Lee of Stevenson Ranch during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Alvin Clark hands out cotton candy during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation hosted its Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Michelle Desaulniers and her daughter Chloe of Stevenson Ranch wait in line for the bean-bag toss during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Chloe Desaulniers of Stevenson Ranch throws a bean bag at a stack of cans during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Allan Alvarez prepares popcorn for visitors during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation hosted its Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Erin Frigo creates balloon art during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Kids jump around in the bounce house during the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Harvest Festival on Saturday morning at Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch. Michael Picarella/The Signal