Quick Breakfast Ideas from Your Local Convenience Store

Coffee and Beverages to Start Your Morning Right

A good morning starts with just the right drink. Convenience stores have items that fulfill your needs for caffeine and energy. Besides hot, freshly brewed coffee, you can also enjoy an iced cold brew.

Not a coffee person? Snag a tea, a bottled smoothie, or some juice for that quick pick-me-up. So many varieties guarantee there’s always something to match your mood or your routine.

Grab-and-Go Hot Breakfast Items

Hot breakfast items are a lifesaver for those on the go. Stores stock all types of prepared items to satisfy your hungry belly.

You could grab protein-packed breakfast burritos or even a classic sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich to really fill you up. Muffins or croissants are comforting warm pastries you can take with you. They can be individually wrapped so you’ll find them easy to handle and perfect for a meal on-the-go.

Cold Breakfasts to Refresh Every Morning

Not feeling up for something heavy? A cold breakfast may be just what you need. Convenience stores carry yogurt parfaits that are layered with fruit and granola – a sweet treat with nutritional balance.

Fresh fruit cups fall into the light and refreshing category. If you’re in a real rush, consider pre-packaged smoothies for convenience and a boost of vitamins. Coupled with hot coffee or tea, any of these cold breakfasts will complete your morning meal.

Build-Your-Own Breakfast Using Snack Items

Sometimes, a combination of snacks works best for breakfast. Convenience stores make it so easy to create a meal yourself. A granola bar with a banana is a well-rounded start to the day.

Cheese sticks and crackers are easily a quick and protein-laden combination. If you are looking for more energy, just add a boiled egg.

These options will work exceptionally well in cases of picky eaters or for individuals who are on a budget.

Why Convenience Stores Are Perfect for Busy Mornings

Stopping at a convenience store means you get what you need with no delays. They open early, they’re often right nearby, and they have everything from hearty meals to light snacks. The wide variety ensures you’ll find what you want for whatever your needs.

Whether you are going to work or taking to the road, having breakfast from a convenience store cannot be beaten for its speed and simplicity. Find an ExtraMile convenience store using their station finder and make your mornings easier.

Convenience stores make for easy mornings. You can get a meal in a very short amount of time with a multitude of options. Use the ExtraMile station finder to plan your next stop and start your day off right.