Symphony orchestra announces Christmas concert 

News release

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is scheduled Dec. 8 to present a Christmas-themed concert featuring classics like “The Nutcracker Suite” and “Sleigh Ride.” The show will also premier three new arrangements by local Santa Clarita composers.

Local composer Regie Espiritu said in a news release that his arrangement of the iconic Filipino Christmas song “Pasko na, Sinta Ko” (“It Is Christmas Already, My Love”) “beautifully captures the longing for a loved one who is far away during the Christmas season.”

After debuting a percussion piece at the orchestra’s concert in May, Patrick Karamian composed “A Flight on Christmas Eve,” which depicts in detail the story of Santa Claus delivering presents the night before Christmas. The piece contains Armenian influences and hints of classic Christmas carols throughout.

The third piece, “Angelus ad Virginem,” composed by Mason Moy, is a theme and variations of a European Medieval carol. This piece has a unique ending, where audience members will see (and hear) a trio with trumpet, trombone and French horn perform the final statement of the main theme offstage.

To keep in the spirit of the season, Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will be decorated for the holidays and all kids in attendance will receive goodie bags. There will also be raffle prizes worth over $1,000.

Tickets start at $15. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit SantaClaritaSymphonyOrchestra.org.