The Savvy Senior | How to Write a Living Will  

Dear Savvy Senior,

What’s the best way to go about writing a living will? I’m approaching age 73 and in poor health and would like to get this done without spending a lot of money.

– Need Help

Dear Need,

Preparing a living will now is a smart decision that gives you say in how you want to be treated at the end of your life. Here’s what you should know, along with some resources to help you write one.

What to Prepare

To adequately spell out your wishes regarding your end-of-life medical treatment you need two legal documents: A “living will,” which tells your doctor what kind of care you want to receive if you become incapacitated, and a “health care power of attorney” (or health care proxy), which names a person you authorize to make medical decisions on your behalf if you become unable to.

These two documents are known as an “advance directive,” and will only be utilized if you are too ill to make medical decisions yourself. You can also change or update it whenever you please.

It isn’t necessary to hire a lawyer to prepare an advance directive. There are a number of free or low-cost do-it-yourself resources available today to help you create one, and it takes only a few minutes from start to finish. Some top options include:

CaringInfo.org: This is a program created by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization that provides free state-specific living will forms that you can download, print and fill out. Or you can call 800-658-8898 and they will mail them to you and answer any questions you may have.

MyDirectives.com: If you’d rather create a digital (online only) advance directive, MyDirectives is an online tool and mobile app that will help you create, store and share a detailed, customized digital advance directive.

FiveWishes.org: This is another top-rated resource for creating a comprehensive paper or digital advance directive. They charge $5 for the paper form and $15 for the digital version, which is stored on the website that you or your family can access anytime.

VA Advance Directive: If you’re a veteran, the VA also provides a free advance directive form specifically for you at VA.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-0137.

Other Options

If you’re interested in making an entire estate plan that will include your will and/or trust, power of attorney and advance directive, there are many do-it-yourself online services that typically run between $100 and $250. Some top services include Quicken WillMaker & Trust software (WillMaker.com), Trust & Will (TrustandWill.com), and Legal Zoom (LegalZoom.com), which also makes basic living wills for only $39.

Or, if you’d rather have a professional do it for you, contact an estate planning attorney. See NAELA.org or NAEPC.org to help you locate someone in your area. Costs will vary depending on where you live, but you can expect to pay somewhere between $500 and $2,000 for a basic estate plan.

Add-ons

You should also consider getting a do-not-resuscitate order as part of your advance directive, since advanced directives do little to protect you from unwanted emergency care like CPR. To create a DNR, ask your doctor to fill out a state-appropriate form and sign it.

Another tool you should know about that will complement your advance directive is the Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment, or POLST (sometimes called Medical Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment, or MOLST). A POLST form translates your end-of-life wishes into medical orders to be honored by your doctors. To learn more about your state’s program or set one up, see POLST.org.

Tell Your Family

To ensure your final wishes are followed, make sure to tell your family members, health care proxy and doctors so they all know what you want. You should also provide them copies of your advance directive or if you create a digital version, make sure you share it electronically.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.