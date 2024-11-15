Tips for Ensuring Quality and Credibility in a World of AI 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has exploded in popularity and usability within the past year. With programs such as ChatGPT capable of generating full blocks of informative text and others such as Microsoft’s CoPilot capable of generating images within seconds, AI can be found everywhere–even in places where it shouldn’t be.

At a time when truthful information is crucial, understanding how to spot AI and avoiding using it in places where it could cause personal issues (such as in the workplace or even in education) is necessary. Utilizing an AI content checker can help you not only spot artificial intelligence but help you avoid using it as well.

Why Verifying Content Matters

While many may find the things AI creates either amusing or interesting, audiences are quickly becoming adept at spotting it. Whether it be from the notorious “six-fingered person” in AI-generated images or the awkward phrasing in text generated through AI, knowing how to spot artificial intelligence can make you appear more credible and honest.

Between November 2022 and March 2024, AI-generated content grew by nearly 8,500%. AI-produced content online increased from 187% from November 2022 to January 2023, and AI-written copy skyrocketed nearly 3,000% in the 12 months afterward.

As you might imagine, the proliferation of AI content can not just be problematic but troubling. AI-generated content is creating additional workloads for those who manage Wikipedia. As you can already guess, high schools are also cracking down on students using AI-generated writing.

When improperly used, artificial intelligence can be detrimental to the user, especially if they use it in the workplace or school. False information can make a business appear inadequate, while improperly sourced information in higher education can lead to plagiarism accusations and sometimes even expulsion from an institution altogether.

With all this said, one might wonder how they can analyze content for truthfulness and accuracy. Thankfully, there are ways to do this.

While some might already be aware of the tried-and-true method of verifying information through rigorous fact-checking, others might not be as familiar with the methods used to determine whether or not a piece of information is accurate or truthful. One method is to compare the information found against authority sites such as those ending in .gov or .org. Those sites under the suffix of .gov come from government-sponsored websites, and rely on rigorous, quality-controlled information. Others ending in .org come from organizations typically catering to providing information about a specific subject.

Utilizing an AI content checker can also be useful in examining whether or not the content has been AI-generated. This can help ensure that the content you post and share remains credible and true to your brand.

How AI Content Checkers Work (and Why They Are Important)

AI content checkers might seem perplexing, but how they work is generally straightforward. They rely on a combination of machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) that allow a detection tool to process and differentiate between AI-generated and human-written content.

Four typical techniques are used in the written analysis part of AI detecting tools. They are:

Classifiers. These machine language models sort provided data into categories, independently discovering patterns and structures. Based on common algorithms, a classifier can generate content based on tone and style, grammar, and other factors. Classifiers then identify patterns in AI content and human-written pieces to draw boundaries between them.

Embeddings. These represent how words or phrases are mapped. Since AI models do not understand the meaning of words, they must be converted into numbers and represented in mathematical languages. This process involves several analyses that are fed into models to create the generated text.

Perplexities. These measure how surprised (or “perplexed”) an AI model is when encountering new text. The higher the perplexity, the more likely a human wrote the provided text.

Burstiness. These are similar to perplexities but examine sentence structure, length, and complexity. Since humans write in unique ways, AI has difficulty writing dynamic content that is more creative or complex than a human writer would offer.

Together, these four techniques are measured against the written type, determining whether a text is AI-generated. By utilizing an AI content checker, you can reflect an air of originality, accuracy, and authenticity in your business or writing, especially in crucial business or education practices.

How to Maintain Content Integrity

It is important to remain consistent when creating and sharing content in a digital space. Maintaining awareness of the type of content you share can help you be not just honest but transparent.

Regular content reviews are important during the posting and sharing process. These can involve anything from using verification tools (such as an AI content checker) to reverse-image checkers to incorporating human oversight into your creation process.

If you decide to use AI in your social media or business brand, you should remain honest and transparent. This not only builds trust with your audience but also ensures that you are forthright about where your content is coming from.

The Future of Content Verification

Given the advancements in artificial intelligence, there is no real way to determine how quickly it will change or what features will come from these changes. However, it is clear to say that they will continue to evolve exponentially, becoming not only more sophisticated but faster.

As a result of this rapid expansion, it is important to adopt verification practices and tools now that can help you stay aligned with your audience expectations and your capabilities of handling these types of software, especially as artificially created images and text become more prominent.

Strengthening Your Digital Presence with Verified Content

Utilizing online tools and well-constructed processes to analyze AI-generated images, video, and text will be an important and necessary tool in the coming months and years. It’s important to get ahead of the trends before they begin and anticipate them before they come into play.

By incorporating an AI content checker into your suite of tools, you can ensure the content you post and share meets high standards and builds audience trust.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the story was written by The Signal editorial staff.