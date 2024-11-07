Trump accepts Biden’s White House invitation for transition meeting 

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

President-elect Donald Trump has accepted President Joe Biden’s invitation to meet at the White House during the presidential transition period, a Trump campaign spokesperson confirmed.

Biden extended the invitation to Trump during a Wednesday phone call in which the president congratulated the president-elect on his victory and acknowledged the importance of a smooth transition and national unity, according to a White House statement.

Steven Cheung, communications director for Trump’s campaign, confirmed the call and said Trump is eager for the meeting.

“President Joe Biden called President Donald J. Trump to congratulate him on his victory and extended an invitation to the White House to ensure a smooth transition between the current administration and the incoming administration,” Cheung said in a statement. “President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call.”

Biden also congratulated Vice President Kamala Harris for running a “historic” presidential campaign against Trump, according to a White House statement. He praised Harris as a leader who embodies grit and integrity, with a “clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.”

Harris, who officially conceded the election in a Wednesday speech, also called Trump to congratulate him on the win.

“I also told him that we’ll help him and his team with his transition and will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,” Harris said in the speech.

Trump, who became the projected winner around 5:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, told supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, that his victory would usher in “the golden age of America” and pledged to work to bring the country together.

“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” Trump said. “It’s time to unite, and we’re going to try. We’re going to try. We have to try. And it’s going to happen. Success will bring us together.”

Trump had won 301 electoral college votes by 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, according to Decision Desk HQ, which is well above the 270 needed for him to return to the White House for a second non-consecutive term.

As the Trump transition team gears up to assume control of the White House, Americans can anticipate significant shifts in the government’s approach to the economy, foreign policy, immigration, tax reform, and health care.

The president-elect has vowed to end the war in Ukraine before Inauguration Day and launch a large-scale deportation operation of illegal immigrants, both actions he can take without congressional approval. He also plans to pursue tax cuts and boost domestic energy production, while vowing to revive his deregulation agenda to reduce bureaucratic hurdles to accelerating America’s economic recovery.