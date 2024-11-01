Trump, Harris duel in the desert with last-pitch rallies 

By John Haughey

LAS VEGAS — Presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took to the desert on Thursday to make their last pitch to voters in the battleground state of Nevada.

In an afternoon rally in Henderson, Trump called on the battleground state’s voters to reject Harris, calling her a “radical left Marxist,” and hinted that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be appointed to “work on women’s health” in a second Trump administration.

In an evening address in North Las Vegas, Harris asked Nevadans to “turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump,” claiming he “would get rid of” the Affordable Care Act, approve a federal law banning abortion, and target immigrants including Latinos — 20% of the state’s electorate. She urged them to vote the Democratic ticket in what she called “the most consequential elections in our lifetime.”

The one common theme both emphasized in appealing to enthusiastic supporters was not only to ensure they vote but to make sure family, friends, neighbors, and everyone they talk to does because the race — a statistical dead heat in polls — will be determined by those determined to leave no favorable ballot un-cast.

With early in-person voting concluding on Friday, the smallest of the seven swing states pundits say will decide the 2024 election is up for grabs.

Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden won purple Nevada by 2.39%, less than 34,000 votes, in 2020, but Republicans have since shaved their statewide 110,000-voter registration deficit down to 15,000.

Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas, is the key: 71% of the state’s 3.2 million residents live in the Las Vegas Valley, where three of Nevada’s four congressional districts — all occupied by Democrat incumbents — have been ripe but elusive GOP targets for the past three election cycles.

As of Thursday, more than 940,000 Nevadans had already voted, the state’s secretary of state’s office reported. Republicans had a 365,360 to 320,735 lead over Democrats, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab.

While GOP voters’ 38.9% to 34.1% edge in early in-person voting is a bigger wedge than Republicans accumulated in recent election cycles, and Democrats have not thus far built the “blue wall” in mail-in ballots they usually accrue, Democrats are still leading by 10% with the mail ballots counter — 190,728 to 142,946.

Trump thanked supporters for their robust early voting turnout in his last pitch before about 6,000 at Lee’s Family Forum in an ice rink that seats 5,670 for Henderson Silver Hawk minor league hockey games.

It was his eighth time campaigning in Nevada since 2023, including a stump last week at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Harris implored supporters to find eligible voters and get them to the polls during her address in the packed 8,000-seat Craig Ranch Regional Park Amphitheater, where crowds swelled onto the grassy slopes above the venue.

It was her 10th visit to Nevada as vice president and third since she succeeded Biden in July as the Democrats’ presidential candidate. She hosted a town hall in Las Vegas earlier in October.

Trump and Harris are not likely to return to Nevada before Tuesday, but the triple-tier battleground state remains very much within their campaigns’ focus.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, both announced on Thursday that they will be stumping in Nevada on Saturday.

People at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump, at a Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nev., on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by Jacob Kepler.

Trump Takeaways

Trump’s Henderson rally followed a stump in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and proceeded a campaign event in Phoenix, another of the seven battleground states.

He was proceeded by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown, Gov. Joe Lombardo — the first time he’s joined Trump in a campaign rally — Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, and Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald.

The former president opened his 90-minute address by asking, “Are you better now than you were four years ago?” and received a rousing “no” from supporters, before reciting platform pledges to “ban taxes on tips, Social Security, and overtime pay” and vowing to “rebuild our cities, including our capital in Washington, D.C., and make them safe, clean and beautiful again.”

He said he is considering an appointment for Kennedy, who dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump, to “work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons, because we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country.”

Trump doubled down on illegal immigration in a state where 20% of voters are Latino, including more than 30% in Clark County, calling for the death penalty for any illegal immigrant who murders a U.S. citizen, stating he will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a wartime law that allows the president to deport enemy nation natives.

He invited the family of Nicholas Quets, a Marine veteran murdered on Oct. 18 in Mexico allegedly by a Mexican drug cartel.

The victim’s father, Warren Quets, said that “two weeks ago,” he “was completely apolitical,” but that all that has changed and that the response from Trump and Vance, rather than his elected state and federal officials, convinced him to get political.

Trump is “a decent man; that is not reported in the news,” he said, noting an immigration/border solution “can be bipartisan … but we need a leader who will act.”

He supports legal immigration and backs efforts to make the process less onerous for those who want to enter the country legally. But those who don’t will be deported and, if found in the country again, will serve 10 years in prison before being booted out again, he said.

“On Tuesday,” Trump told the crowd, “you have to stand up and tell Kamala she’s horrible — there has never been anybody worse on the border; the most egregious betrayal any leader has ever afflicted on our people — and say, ‘Kamala, you’re fired.’”

He repeatedly paused for “USA, USA, USA” and “fight, fight, fight” chants.

Harris supporters spill beyond the 8,000-seat Craig Ranch Regional Park Amphitheater as Vice President Kamala Harris makes her last presidential campaign pitch before the Nov. 5 election, in North Las Vegas on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by John Haughey.

Harris Takeaways

Harris North Las Vegas rally followed same-day stumps in Phoenix and Reno, Nevada, her first visit to Washoe County, the state’s second-most populated area.

She was preceded by a slate of speakers that included Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford, and Susie Lee — the Las Vegas area’s three Democrat House incumbents; notably their GOP challengers did not get onto Trump’s stage — and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, who is defending her seat against Brown.

Mexican pop rock band Maná, considered the most successful Latin American band of all time, played a five-song set before singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, a New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, delivered a passionate speech criticizing Trump’s immigration policy platform.

Lopez said she has performed on stages around the world including many in Las Vegas but that “this is the most important stage” she’s ever been on.

She said Trump’s policies, such as separating illegal immigrant children from their families, speaks louder than his statement distancing himself from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s Oct. 27 Madison Square Garden remarks calling Puerto Rico an island of floating garbage.

“It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day,” Lopez said, her voice quivering in emotion. “It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity, and anyone of decent character.”

During her 23-minute speech, Harris claimed that Trump would again target the Affordable Care Act, citing recent remarks by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Lousiana, promising “massive reform” of the ACA during a second Trump administration.

“Health care for all Americans is on the line in this election,” she said, claiming that Trump would also cut entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

If elected, Harris said, she would sign a bill to restore the Roe ruling on federal abortion access, make tips tax-free, and create tax credits for caregivers.

She vowed to work with Republicans — noting she had done so as a senator — and be a “president for all Americans.”

“I am here to ask for your vote. It is time for a new generation of leadership in America and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America,” she said.

She repeatedly paused for “We won’t go back” and “When we fight, we win” chants.