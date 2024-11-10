Veterans Day: Honoring Those Who Served

Veterans Day is a federal holiday recognized on Nov. 11 to celebrate and honor all U.S. veterans, deceased or living. Veterans Day is not to be confused with Memorial Day, a day to remember those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives. Memorial Day is in May of each year.

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, to commemorate the end of World War I. Veterans Day is to honor all veterans. The name was changed in 1954 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially switched it to Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is always on Nov. 11 because it commemorates “the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” in 1918 when the armistice was signed, ending WWI. A war where more than 20 million people had lost their lives.

Veterans Day Ceremony

Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Veterans Historical Plaza, 24275 N. Walnut St.,

Newhall 91321

The Santa Clarita Valley loves to celebrate veterans and on Nov. 11 the city will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall.

The event will feature remarks by members of the Santa Clarita City Council, a featured veteran speaker, entertainment, a changing of the flag ceremony and veteran resources booths.

Santa Clarita Honors Veterans

How can you honor veterans on Veterans Day? Veterans Day is all about honoring those who served. If you see a veteran, offer thanks for a job well done. Many veterans probably don’t hear it enough and Veterans Day is the perfect opportunity to express your gratitude.

The city of Santa Clarita also offers several programs to honor the service of SCV veterans including the Hometown Heroes Military Banner and Historical Plaza Commemorative Brick programs.

Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program

This program was established by the city of Santa Clarita to honor currently serving SCV members of the military.

Banners are hung twice a year and locations can be selected from Canyon Country, Newhall, Valencia and Saugus.

Honorees must be an active-duty military personnel that is a current city resident or an immediately family member of a current SCV resident. The family member must have lived in Santa Clarita at some point. Banners may be purchased by individuals or organizations.

Cost of the banner is $191 for initial printing and $40 each year thereafter for storage and installation. Sponsorships are available.

For more information email Billie Abreu at [email protected] or call (661) 255-4939. The order form can be found at bit.ly/3YyUzLG.

Historical Plaza Commemorative Brick Program

Commemorative bricks are installed twice a year, once before Memorial Day and once before Veterans Day. Orders are accepted year-round and will be processed upon receipt. Allow 8-12 weeks for processing.

A letter acknowledging your tax-deductible donation and a certificate — signed by the mayor of Santa Clarita — commemorating the service of the honoree will be sent to the donor address on the order form. The city can accommodate getting documentation ready for specific dates such as anniversaries, birthdays or holidays with enough notice.

Bricks are available for a $100 donation. Orders for Memorial Day must be received by April 15 and Veterans Day by Oct. 1.

Categories of bricks include:

Honor Roll Bricks are reserved for military veterans killed in the line of duty or for recipients of a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Gallantry Cross or veterans who have otherwise been cited for bravery. These bricks have a star engraved in the bottom right corner.

Service Roll Bricks are reserved for any military veteran, past, present, living or deceased.

Community Bricks are available for organizations and individuals who wish to support military veterans or the Veterans Historical Plaza.

To order a commemorative brick visit bit.ly/4f54U9e.

Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative

23681 Newhall Ave., Newhall 91321

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

(661) 753-3559 or www.scv-vets.org

The collaborative was established in 2017 by Judith and Elliott Wolfe. The purpose was to get University of Southern California School of Social Work master degree candidates engaged in intern work providng mental health assistance and counseling to veteran students at College of the Canyons.

Today, it is an all-volunteer non-profit 501(c)(3) tax deductible organization operating a complete Veteran Center. It provides an array of referral resources for all veterans, active military and their families.

The membership of the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative consists of dozens of non-profit organizations, local businesses and individuals, providing services, much of it pro bono, to veterans in the SCV community who have served their country and may be in need of assistance.

Find help for medical assistance, dental assistance, legal assistance, employment, housing, home care, financial advice and assistance and many other categories.

To volunteer, visit www.scv-vets.org/volunteer.

L.A. County Dept. of Military Veterans Affairs

Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S Figueroa St.,

Los Angeles 90015. 1-877-4LA-VETS

Offices are open from: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. They are open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For veteran services, email [email protected] or call 1-877-4LA-VETS.

A wide variety of veteran services are available through the county of Los Angeles.

The L.A. County MVA can assist you with compensation, health and mental health services, education, death benefits and other needs.

Appointments can also be made to speak to a case worker at the Santa Clarita Community Center, 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road, Suite G-0, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. For appointments visit mva.lacounty.gov/locations.