3 People Shot, 1 Stabbed During Feud at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport on Christmas Day 

By Allan Stein

Contributing Writer

Three people suffered gunshot injuries and one person was stabbed during a Christmas evening fight at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to police.

Phoenix police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said at a press conference that the shooting took place outside of a security checkpoint at Terminal 4 and that no other people were injured.

“Of course, this is scary. It’s Christmas Eve. Everybody is trying to get home—100 percent, the community was pretty concerned for this,” Reeson said.

Reeson said airport officers responded at 9:45 p.m. to a report of a possible physical altercation outside a restaurant and security checkpoint at Terminal 4.

The altercation “escalated when somebody produced a handgun” and fired shots, she said.

Police found three people with gunshot injuries at the scene and a fourth person with a stab wound in the terminal parking lot.

Reeson said that two men are in stable condition and a woman is in critical condition with injuries described as life-threatening at a local hospital.

She said a fourth person went to the hospital with what looked like a single knife wound.

“This incident has been resolved. It has been resolved very quickly,” Reeson said.

Reeson said a female juvenile is currently in police custody. No charges have been filed yet.

“What I can say is that all individuals who were involved in this incident are all known to each other. No known community members or visitors were injured,” Reeson said.

A man claiming to have firearms was taken into custody by airport police in a separate “secondary incident” following his purported receipt of a text regarding an active shooter at the airport on Christmas Day, Reeson said.

“This was not an active shooter. It never was. He arrived at the airport with firearms,” Reeson said.

The unidentified man was booked into custody at the Maricopa County jail and is facing charges.

“We’ve just finished the briefing. I don’t have all the details,” Reese said.

According to the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA’s) annual security report for 2022, authorities intercepted 196 firearms at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport security checkpoints during the year.

In 2023, the TSA seized 235 firearms (223 loaded) at Sky Harbor, setting a record.

The TSA broke a 2022 record of 6,542 firearms stopped at checkpoints nationwide by intercepting 6,737 firearms at airport checkpoints in 2023, with 93 percent of those having ammunition in them.

The agency notes that passengers found in possession of firearms at a security checkpoint risk arrest and a fine of up to $15,000.

“The domestic violence incident @PHXSkyHarbor last night has no place in our city, especially during the holidays,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wrote on X following the Sky Harbor shooting.

“I’m grateful for @PhoenixPolice’s swift response and remain committed to ensuring the safety of everyone who passes through our airport.”