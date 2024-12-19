AADAC to host Winner’s Circle Art Show 

News release

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is hosting its Winner’s Circle Art Show at the Acton Agua Dulce Public Library, starting Saturday, Jan. 11, and running through Feb. 22.

Artists who placed first, second, or third at the Adult Fine Art Show in November were invited to display a selection of their artwork.

The artists who qualified for the exhibit are Vita Blumberg, Alex Coons, Pamela Fay, Cynthia Harrison, Andrew Lewis, Nadiya Littlewarrior, Anita Ray, Terry Sonntag, Katheryn Stinson, Karen Stueve, Therese Verner and Carla Wolf. Many of the pieces are available for sale.

The exhibit will be on display in the Acton Agua Dulce Library meeting room, 33792 Crown Valley Road, Acton. The meeting room is available for gallery viewing when not in use. General hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Admission is free.