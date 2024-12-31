Applications open for Gladbach scholarship 

News release

The 2025/26 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship opportunity is now available, and interested students may apply for the scholarship through the Association of California Water Agencies website.

The scholarship was established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency vice president, and longtime local, state and national water leader, said a news release from SCV Water.

This annual scholarship awards $2,500 to one qualified undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration, or other water-resource-related fields.

“It is an honor to continue Jerry’s legacy by once again offering a scholarship in his name as part of ACWA’s annual scholarship program,” SCV Water Board President Gary Martin said in the release. “This opportunity will provide support to a student ready to take the next step in their career and attract the top young professionals to the water industry.”

Previous recipients include Krisha Pedraza, CSU San Marcos (2024), and Elizabeth Peña, UC Davis (2023).

The scholarship is awarded through the ACWA Scholarship Program to a full-time undergraduate student attending an accredited University of California or California State University. Scholarship applications are open through March 1. For a list of qualifications and eligibility requirements, and a link to the online application system, visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships/edward-g-jerry-gladbach-scholarship.