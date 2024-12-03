Biden admin to send new $725M aid package to Ukraine 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

The White House announced on Monday a new $725 million military aid package for Ukraine as President Joe Biden seeks to strengthen Kyiv’s position in the Russian war before his presidency ends in January.

The package will include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Stinger missiles, artillery shells, drones, landmines, and other military equipment, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression,” Blinken said in a Monday press release.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the outgoing president aims to bolster Ukrainian forces before leaving office next month and has directed his team to spend “all funding available” approved by Congress for Ukraine’s defense.

Sullivan said that Ukraine will receive “hundreds of thousands of additional artillery rounds, thousands of additional rockets, and other critical capabilities” from the United States by mid-January.

“The president is seeking to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, and we will continue to execute upon this strategy in support of Ukraine and its fight for freedom,” he said in a statement on Monday.

To strengthen Ukrainian forces’ position in the east, Sullivan said that Biden has authorized the use of anti-personnel landmines in Ukraine. The president also has adjusted permissions on “Ukraine’s use of U.S.-provided long-range missiles” in response to North Korean soldiers’ involvement in the Russian war, he added.

On Nov. 19, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine launched six U.S.-made army tactical missile systems toward Russian territory. Two days later, Russia fired its new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system against targets in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

On Nov. 27, Russia carried out a drone attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, deploying nearly 200 drones. More than a million Ukrainian households were left without power due to the attack.

Biden said the attack underscored the urgency of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. But Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine’s use of “long-range Western-made missiles” into Russian territory for triggering the drone attack.

Putin said on Nov. 28 that Biden’s reported authorization of Ukraine’s use of ATACMS missiles to target Russian territory could complicate the incoming Trump administration’s efforts to engage Russia in peace talks.

“It’s possible that the current administration wants to create difficulties for the future administration,” the Russian president said.

“But as in my view of the newly elected president — he’s a quite clever and experienced man — I think he will find a solution given that he has tackled such a challenge as reclaiming the White House.”