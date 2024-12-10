CBD for Senior Pain Management: A Non-Opiod Solution

Aches and pains tend to come with the territory as people age. But what happens when you find yourself struggling with chronic pain? Many older adults live with this reality. Traditional pain management medicines like opioids come with their own sets of complications and limitations. According to Healthnews, If you are a senior suffering from pain, CBD products may be another weapon in your coping strategy. CBD for pain is not the same as medical marijuana. This article covers common problems that occur with age and how CBD may offer seniors a non-opiate option for pain relief.

Understanding Pain in Seniors

As you age, your body changes and your systems don’t work as well as they once did. Seniors may experience deterioration in their body’s functions. Chronic conditions and diseases and years of wear and tear can lead to disabling pain levels. Your quality of life can suffer. Pain can make completing your daily activities harder. It can cause sleep problems and impact your cognitive and mental health. Pain can lead to isolation, depression, and reduced independence.

Chronic pain lasts three or more months, and its incidence increases with age. Pain may come and go, be persistent, and last for weeks, years, or even a lifetime. A person’s experiences of pain are individual. Painful sensations may feel like aching, stabbing, burning, pulsing, or something else. According to the CDC, 30% of people age 65 and older experience chronic pain. People who are born female are at a higher risk.

Causes of pain can vary and are not always well understood. Some common culprits of chronic pain for seniors include:

Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Chronic joint pain

Back and neck pain

Fibromyalgia

Nerve pain

Surgery

Neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s

Cancer

Changes to the pain pathways of the central nervous system may affect how older adults process stimuli. You may develop a higher pain threshold, decreased tolerance, or a reduced sensitivity to pain. Slower metabolism, drug interactions, and cognitive difficulties may also affect your experience.

The Role of CBD in Pain Management

Living with chronic pain can be challenging, and so can its management. Opioids are commonly prescribed to treat pain. They have the potential for use and misuse and can lead to people developing dependence. Over time, you need a higher and higher dose of the medication to achieve the same level of pain relief. Opioids can make your breathing slower and more shallow. They may place you at risk for overdose. People may feel groggy, sedated, or constipated. Filling and renewing your opioid prescriptions can be more challenging because of the opioid epidemic in the United States.

Because of the risks of opioids, seniors may want to consider a different approach to therapy. The public and health professionals alike are exploring the possibility of using alternatives like CBD for pain relief.

CBD (Cannabidiol) comes from the cannabis plant, of which there are many varieties and subspecies, but CBD does not contain more than 0.3% THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). CBD does not get you “high.” There are different formulations of CBD, including:

Full Spectrum CBD. This form contains compounds from the whole cannabis plant, including a small amount of THC (less than 0.3%).

This form contains compounds from the whole cannabis plant, including a small amount of THC (less than 0.3%). Broad-spectrum CBD. These products contain CBD and other compounds but do not have THC.

These products contain CBD and other compounds but do not have THC. Isolates. These products contain only pure CBD.

CBD is thought to work via the body’s complex endocannabinoid system (ECS). It contains a complex network of receptors responsible for regulating sleep, temperature, appetite, memory, and pain, among other processes. Found throughout the body, these receptors are in nerves, cells, and organs. It helps to think of the ECS as bridging the body and mind. CBD is believed to have a balancing effect on the endocannabinoid system.

CBD for Specific Types of Senior Pain

CBD may have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving qualities. It may also aid with seizure control, anxiety, and more. And while some research is promising, more research is needed. Currently, the FDA has not approved the use of CBD for pain. However, the FDA has approved Epidiolex. Epidolex is a prescription CBD product used to treat some types of seizures.

CBD may affect common types of pain in the following ways;

Arthritis Pain: Anti-inflammatory properties could help relieve arthritis and joint pain. But, research is limited. Some people report improvement in pain, while others do not.

Anti-inflammatory properties could help relieve arthritis and joint pain. But, research is limited. Some people report improvement in pain, while others do not. Neuropathic Pain: Some common causes of neuropathic pain include diabetes, cancer, autoimmune diseases, Parkinson’s, and alcohol use disorder. Again, for some people, CBD may help manage this type of pain. But, more research is needed.

Some common causes of neuropathic pain include diabetes, cancer, autoimmune diseases, Parkinson’s, and alcohol use disorder. Again, for some people, CBD may help manage this type of pain. But, more research is needed. Fibromyalgia Pain: CBD may help people manage stress and anxiety and the fatigue and pain associated with this disorder. Further research is needed in this area.

CBD Dosage and Administration for Seniors

CBD products differ in their route of administration (how you take them), dosages (how much is recommended), and ingredients (quality and source). When choosing the most appropriate CBD for elders, you must consider safety first. Research and compare brands. Read about their ingredients. Learn about the different types, like full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolates. Make sure to read and follow the products’ dosage and storage recommendations.

Your current health, weight, and metabolism may affect how CBD will work for you.

A few of the ways seniors can use CBD include:

Topicals, including patches, salves, and creams, are applied directly to the skin.

Sublingual doses are sprayed under the tongue.

Oral doses include capsules, pills, edibles, and gummies.

Vaporized includes devices like vape pens.

Depending on your pain needs, one method might be a better option than another. Some products are better for managing chronic pain. In contrast, others may help with breakthrough pain. Some offer immediate relief but may be short-acting. Another product may take longer to work but last longer.

Safety and Side Effects of CBD for Seniors

When people get older and have more than one health condition, it puts them at higher risk for medication side effects. Like any medication, CBD may cause side effects or drug interactions. Drug interactions are when two or more medications do not go well together. Drug interactions can be mild to severe and cause harm, illness, and serious complications. Warfarin is a commonly prescribed blood thinner (anticoagulant) for seniors. Using CBD might increase your risk of bleeding if you take blood thinners.

CBD is generally well tolerated, but some side effects can include:

Nausea

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Appetite changes

Fatigue

Always consult your physician before taking CBD. Sometimes, people do not feel their doctor listens to or supports their choices. In this case, you may want to find a physician with expertise or knowledge in CBD products. It helps to work with an unbiased and up-to-date trusted health professional.

It’s important not to stop taking any medications that your doctor has prescribed. Sometimes, pain management is a trial-and-error approach. Changes in pain over time can mean one thing that worked for you before no longer works. It is good to know some alternative options. There are many medicinal and non-medicinal therapies to combat pain.

For older adults struggling with pain, CBD is a non-opioid option that might be right for you. Unmanaged pain can lead to mental, physical, and cognitive declines. You may feel alone, cut off from friends and family. You may experience decreased independence and no longer find enjoyment in daily activities. No two people’s pain experiences are the same. Finding the right strategies to help you live the life you want is essential. Traditional medications have their place in pain management and are effective. However, they also have limitations and side effects. New options, like CBD for pain, give people more choices in how they go forward into the future.