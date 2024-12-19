College Briefs for Dec. 19

Trixie Aguila graduates with master of science in nursing from Cedarville University

Trixie Aguila, from Santa Clarita, graduated from Cedarville University in the spring of 2024 with a master of science in nursing.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,456 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. The university was founded in 1887.

Emilee Money named to University of Delaware dean’s list

Emilee Money, from Valencia, has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester.

To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Local student graduates from University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming accorded a bachelor of science in civil engineering degree upon Kiara Jane Necessary, of Santa Clarita, at the completion of the spring 2024 semester.

The University of Wyoming provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,913 students from all 50 states and 74 countries. Established in 1886, UW offers 200 areas of study.

Local resident graduates from Pacific University

Velia Jimenez, of Castaic, graduated in spring 2024 from the College of Health Professions at Pacific University in Oregon with a doctor of health care science degree.

Pacific University is Washington County, Oregon’s only comprehensive university. With undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry, Pacific serves its communities through campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, and Eugene; health care clinics throughout the Portland area and through 34,000 alumni globally.

Bailey competes in NCAA fall athletics at Albright College

Charles Bailey, of Castaic, has been a member of the NCAA Division III men’s golf team at Albright College this fall. Bailey is studying biology at Albright.

More than a third of Albright students participate on one of the college’s varsity sports teams, including cross country, field hockey, football, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball in the fall. The red and white Albright Lions are part of the Division III Middle Atlantic Conference. An additional 10% of students participate in club and/or intramural sports.

Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania, was founded 1856 and is home to a co-major program that enables students to cross or combine different areas of study, without taking longer to graduate.

Canyon Country resident graduates from national ATDM program

Julian Covey graduated from Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing in August with a credential in welding.

ATDM prepares students to work in the submarine industrial base by providing accelerated, hands-on training specific to defense manufacturing. Students graduate with a workforce credential and experience in a simulated manufacturing environment.

Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing was created to teach the skills needed to increase military equipment production in the United States. The program is located at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Virginia. Students at ATDM are trained in the skills needed to repair, upfit, and build submarines, and these skills are transferrable to other defense industry companies.

SNHU announces local students on summer 2024 dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University announced the following local students have been named to the summer 2024 dean’s list:

• Guadalupe Hernandez, of Acton.

• Eyonna Salinas, of Canyon Country.

• Jade Johnson, of Valencia.

• Isaac Brown, of Santa Clarita.

• Helena Berry-Bugarin, of Santa Clarita.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

The summer terms run from May to August.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Brock Kobayashi graduates from University of Mississippi

Brock Kobayashi, of Santa Clarita, is among the more than 900 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2024.

Kobayashi, who majored in business administration, received a master of business administration degree from the graduate school.

August 2024 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2024 Commencement exercises, which were held May 8-12.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an honors college. Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford.