Lara Trump rules out bid to replace Marco Rubio in Senate 

By Bill Pan

Contributing Writer

Lara Trump, former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, announced Saturday she no longer seeks to fill Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) soon-to-be-vacant seat.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” Trump wrote on social media platform X.

“I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida,” she said, adding that she has received “many kind messages” of support.

In the post, Trump hinted at a “big announcement” coming in January, telling her followers to “stay tuned.”

“I remain incredibly passionate about public service and look forward to serving our country again sometime in the future. In the meantime, I wish Governor [Ron] DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment.”

Trump announced earlier this month that she was stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, a position she has held since March. She highlighted her work on fundraising, safeguarding election integrity, and boosting voter turnout, saying the job she set out to do was “now complete.”

The mother-of-two and wife of President-elect Donald Trump’s middle son Eric, Lara Trump had expressed interest in filling Florida’s Senate seat, saying she would “100 percent consider” taking the job if offered by DeSantis.

DeSantis, meanwhile, hasn’t indicated whether or not he would select Lara Trump for Senate once Rubio vacates the seat upon confirmation as Secretary of State. He posted last month on X that he will conduct “extensive vetting and candidate interviews” on Rubio’s replacement.

President-elect Trump has downplayed the possibility of his daughter-in-law’s appointment. When asked at a press conference on Dec. 16 if he expects DeSantis to select Lara Trump to succeed Rubio, the president-elect said, “I probably don’t, but I don’t know.”

“Ron’s doing a good job, and it’s his choice,” he said. “Nothing to do with me.”

Potential candidates for the Senate seat include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, DeSantis’ Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, former Florida House Speakers Jose Oliva and Paul Renner, and Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis, among others.

DeSantis is expected to make his decision by the beginning of January.