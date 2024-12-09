Lara Trump to step down as RNC chair, would consider Senate seat 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, has said that she is stepping down from her role at the Republican National Committee and would consider a possible Senate position in the incoming administration.

The former television producer said in a Sunday social media post that she intends to formally step down as RNC co-chair at the committee’s next meeting.

“Serving as the @GOP co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life,” she stated.

Lara Trump, who is married to the president-elect’s son, Eric Trump, was elected RNC co-chair in March. She said her work with the committee is complete now that it has achieved its 2024 election goals.

“At the RNC, we had three distinct goals: surpass all fundraising records, build the largest army of lawyers and poll watchers to ensure election integrity, and turn out millions of Americans and low propensity voters during early voting,” she stated. “We accomplished all three.”

The 42-year-old also expressed her gratitude to RNC chairman Michael Whatley and the president-elect for trusting her in the position. Whatley said on Thursday that he will remain in his role.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, has been tapped by Trump to lead the State Department. If Rubio is confirmed as secretary of state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will need to appoint a replacement to fill Rubio’s Senate term, which ends in 2028.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Florida, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, and Sen. Katie Britt, R-Alabama, are among the Republican lawmakers who have publicly supported Lara Trump joining the Senate. Scott described her as a “great senator” to represent Floridians, while Britt suggested she could be one of the “Republican moms” in the Senate.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, Lara Trump said that she would “seriously consider” taking on a Senate seat in her father-in-law’s upcoming administration.

“If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like,” she told the news agency. “And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”

DeSantis said on Nov. 18 that Rubio is expected to step down from his position as senator by Jan. 20, 2025, when the Trump administration takes office, and that a replacement will be selected by January.

“We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting,” he stated in a Nov. 18 social media post.

DeSantis has not disclosed any names or details about the candidates for Rubio’s replacement. Other names floated in media reports for Rubio’s replacement include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and DeSantis chief of staff James Uthmeier.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.