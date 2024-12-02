Man arrested after CHP pursuit  

A 37-year-old man from Mission Hills was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers on Sunday morning after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that originated in Stevenson Ranch, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

At approximately 6:48 a.m. Sunday, a CHP officer observed a Chevrolet Silverado stopped blocking the northbound lanes of The Old Road north of Pico Canyon Road. The driver appeared to be under the influence, wrote Burgos-Lopez in an emailed statement.

When additional officers arrived on the scene, the driver began fleeing from officers, according to the statement. He entered the southbound Interstate 5 from McBean Parkway and led the CHP officers on a high-speed pursuit before exiting the freeway on San Fernando Mission Boulevard, said Burgos-Lopez.

Burgos Lopez added that, after the driver exited the freeway, he continued to flee until CHP units were able to successfully deploy a spike strip and disable the vehicle. He was taken into custody and was booked on suspicion of felony evading at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

This incident is still under investigation by the CHP Newhall Area.