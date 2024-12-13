New Year’s Eve with JR’s Comedy Club 

News release

J.R.’s Comedy Club, celebrating its 28th year of providing comedy entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley, is hosting two New Year’s Eve comedy shows at The Hilton Garden Inn.

The shows will feature double headliners Larry Omaha and Darren Carter, two of J.R.’s most requested acts. Omaha is the top-rated Native American comedian who not only has his own Showtime special, but also recently opened for Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias at Madison Square Garden. Carter “The Party Starter” has drawn attention on social media with his famous bit, “I like my women like my …” He has also appeared on “The Tonight Show” and is at regular at clubs in L.A.

The early show, dubbed “East Coast New Year’s Eve,” features dinner starting at 5:30 p.m., the show starting at 7:15 and the countdown at 9 as if attendees are in Times Square.

The late show, called “West Coast New Year’s Eve,” has dinner starting at 8:30, the show starting at 10:15 and at midnight attendees will ring in 2025.

Dinner includes entree choices of prime cut tri tip, lemon herb chicken, or vegetarian pasta. The menu also includes rice pilaf, oven roasted red potatoes, grilled seasoned vegetables, mixed green salad, freshly baked artisan rolls and chef’s choice desert.

Attendees will receive party favors, noisemakers, hats and, for those over 21, a Champagne toast.

The full dinner package is $94.99 and show-only tickets will be available after Dec. 26 for $50. Tickets are available at www.ComedyinValencia.com. The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 27710 The Old Road, Valencia.