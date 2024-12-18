Newsom declares state of emergency over bird flu 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over avian influenza, saying that the order was issued as a precaution.

It comes as a person in Louisiana has been hospitalized with the first severe illness caused by bird flu in the United States, health officials separately said on Wednesday. The patient is in critical condition with severe respiratory symptoms, authorities have said.

“This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak,” Newsom said in a statement about the emergency.

Bird flu cases were found in dairy cows on farms in Southern California, his office said, adding that there needs to be enhanced monitoring to “contain and mitigate the spread of the virus.”

However, there have been no reported cases of person-to-person transmission in California, his office said, while people who have been exposed to the virus were exposed to infected cows. California’s Department of Public Health, in an update on Dec. 13, reported that 33 cows so far have tested positive for the virus.

California has also sent protective gear to dairy farms and their workers, advising people who work with cows or raw milk to use the gear to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus, according to the Department of Public Health’s website.

“Building on California’s testing and monitoring system — the largest in the nation — we are committed to further protecting public health, supporting our agriculture industry, and ensuring that Californians have access to accurate, up-to-date information,” Newsom said. “While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus.”

The emergency declaration, according to his office, will provide state and local agencies with more funding and flexibility in dealing with the virus.

While not linked to human bird flu cases, a raw milk dairy based in California issued a voluntary recall several weeks ago after avian influenza was found in a lot.

All of the illnesses in the United States, except for the Louisiana case, have been mild, and the vast majority have been among farmworkers exposed to sick poultry or dairy cows. This year, more than 60 bird flu infections have been reported, with more than half of them in California, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

In the Louisiana case, the infected person is older than 65, has underlying medical problems, and has also been in contact with sick and dead birds in a backyard flock, according to the CDC.

Last month, Canadian officials reported that a teen in British Columbia was hospitalized with a severe case of bird flu. CDC officials did not answer a question about whether the new U.S. case had any similarities or differences, directing reporters to ask Louisiana officials.

Health officials say bird flu is still mainly an animal health issue and that the risk to the general public remains low. There’s been no documented spread of the virus from person to person in the United States or elsewhere.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.